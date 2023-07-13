Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Rivals target 2 September date for rematch at London's O2 Arena
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr appears prepared to accept a rematch with Liam Smith after their fight was postponed.
Liverpool's Smith, 34, twice withdrew from fight dates, but promoter Ben Shalom says he is now "100%" fit.
Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said Eubank Jr had held talks with them over a fight.
But Eubank Jr has now indicated he wants to fight Smith again, saying on social media: "Eubank vs Smith 2 at the O2 September 2nd."
Smith replied to Eubank's post, saying: "No no, Smith vs Eubank 2 is September 2nd, O2 arena."
Benn is currently "provisionally suspended" from boxing after failing two voluntary drug tests last year in the build-up to a catchweight fight with Eubank Jr.
That fight was cancelled as a result and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) are due to rule on a potential ban for 26-year-old Benn in the coming weeks.
Smith became the first man to stop Eubank in January, when he beat his fellow Briton at the Manchester Arena.
Eubank, 33, activated a rematch clause after the defeat and had agreed to fight his rival again in Manchester.
Shalom said a new date had been sent to Eubank Jr since Smith had declared his fitness.
There is already one heavyweight fight scheduled to take place in London on 2 September, with Englishman Joe Joyce set to rematch Zhilei Zhang at the OVO Arena in Wembley.
