Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte first fought in the amateurs in 2009

Anthony Joshua does not consider Dillian Whyte a "rival" as the heavyweights prepare for their rematch on 12 August in London.

The Britons last fought each other in December 2015, in a bitterly contested bout Joshua won via knockout.

Joshua, 33, looked to calm what has often been a bitter rivalry with Whyte at a news conference on Monday.

"I don't really look at Dillian as a rival," he said. "Just another body. A lot of people hate on me.

"I don't look on Dillian as a rival. I just watch myself."

Whyte, 35, replied to say he had "no hate" for Joshua in what was all in all a friendly encounter in front of the media before the rematch.

It was a far cry from the build-up to their first professional fight, where tensions ran high as Joshua chased revenge after defeat to Whyte in the amateurs six years previously.

The fighters were separated by their teams after a late blow from Whyte during that fight, with Joshua taunting his rival throughout as he eventually took control of a ferocious encounter.

But there were no such fireworks at the Hilton Syon Park Hotel in London as both men flew in from training camps in America.

The only minor flashpoint was when Whyte took a shot at promoter Eddie Hearn for his tactics during talks, which were made all the more complicated by the fact Joshua intends to fight American Deontay Wilder in December in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua dismissed the prospect of fighting former WBC champion Wilder, despite Hearn suggesting the deal will be agreed should he win.

The former unified champion said he was not prepared to wait for Wilder or any other heavyweight.

"Forget Wilder, them lot have been doing my head in for so many years. Even with [Tyson] Fury," he said.

"I don't waste my time waiting for people. Dillian is a solid, credible opponent."

Whyte said of the prospect of facing Joshua: "I just prepare for the best version of him.

"I have the power to take anyone out. I'm focusing on the victory. Knockout comes, it comes. I am a dog and am always looking to bite."

Analysis - A ferocious rivalry enters third chapter

Joshua knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their 2015 fight

Joshua and Whyte first fought 14 years ago and have known each other even longer. Their encounter in the amateurs in 2009 saw Whyte triumph in a big upset even as two novices.

Joshua took his revenge in the pros in 2015 in their British heavyweight title fight, with a ferocious knockout of his bitter rival. Almost eight years later, we await the third chapter.

These two men have clashed in the past in and out of the ring, but there is an air of mutual respect for what each has gone on to achieve.

Their last fight represented an almost sliding doors moment for each man. The winner would be fast-tracked to world honours. Joshua fought for the IBF heavyweight title in his next fight.

The loser would be left to rebuild, with his credibility as an elite fighter questioned. Whyte just did that, but he will no doubt question what could have been had he beaten Joshua on that previous occasion.

Fast forward and the rivals share another crossroads moment in their careers. Joshua has a long-awaited showdown with Wilder in the works should he win, while another loss could derail his career permanently.

Whyte too could find it difficult to rebuild from another loss, but a win would add new life to a career that always seems to beat the count, no matter the circumstances.

Once again, Whyte and Joshua enter a critical chapter in their boxing lives, and once again they will do it toe to toe in the ring together.