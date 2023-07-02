Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor in Dublin in May

Natasha Jonas wants to fight Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron in the next 12 months after becoming a two-weight world champion, says her promoter Ben Shalom.

The 39-year-old Briton stopped Kandi Wyatt in Manchester on Saturday night to win the vacant IBF welterweight title.

She is also the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF light-middleweight champion.

"Now we get to have fun. The pressure is off," said Shalom.

"She's won multiple world titles. Now she can fight at the weight divisions that I'm most excited about. We get to welterweight, she wins her first world title, now she can look at the big names.

"At welterweight you've got Sandy Ryan and Jess McCaskill. Where she's looking at is the super-lightweight division: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor. I'm excited for her because she deserves those names and I hope to be able to deliver that in the next 12 months."

Jonas landed with ease throughout, with Canada's Wyatt throwing little back, before the referee halted the contest in the eighth.

'Jonas wants the biggest names possible'

Is Jonas the most overlooked legend in boxing?

As Jonas approaches 40, the Liverpudlian has indicated she could retire next year and is looking for big-name opponents in the twilight of her career.

Shalom admits Jonas has limited fights left in her so wants them to be against elite opponents.

"She will probably be thinking she has two or three more fights left and she wants the biggest names possible," he said.

Last year Jonas won three world titles in nine months and became the first female fighter to receive the British Fighter of the Year award.

"When we picked her up it was about how can we realise her potential, give her the activity she deserves, how could we find her the world titles?" said Shalom.

"We had to jump from lightweight to super-welterweight which is an incredible achievement for any boxer. From then to win not one, not two, but three world titles in one year...

"If you could have told me that I wouldn't have believed you at the start."