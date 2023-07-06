Close menu

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: Heavyweight rematch to take place on 12 August in London

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua is backed up by referee Howard Foster after knocking down Dillian Whyte
Anthony Joshua earned a seventh-round win over Dillian Whyte in December 2015

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena on 12 August in a rematch of their 2015 bout.

Joshua, 33, knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, avenging a loss to his rival in the amateurs.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion.

Whyte, 36, lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022.

"I've been clear that my plan is to be active this year," said Joshua. "August 12 is the date - I'll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business."

Whyte beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009, forming the basis of their bitter rivalry.

Joshua gained revenge when the pair met again as professionals in December 2015. 'AJ' was rocked in the second round but recovered to force a stoppage in the seventh.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war," said Whyte. "It's 1-1, so this is the decider."

Joshua-Whyte rivalry reignited

Joshua beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in April, his first win in more than two years, having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The Londoner - who has won 25 fights and lost three - turned professional after winning gold at London 2012.

He won a world title in his 16th fight, but suffered his first professional loss in a shock stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in June 2019, before reclaiming his unified titles on points in the rematch six months later.

Joshua is expected to face former world champion Deontay Wilder in December in Saudi Arabia, with a deal reportedly close to being agreed.

It is understood he wanted a second fight under the tutelage of trainer Derrick James before taking on hard-hitting American Wilder.

After weeks of negotiations, and Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn accepting Whyte's request to remove a rematch clause, the fight has been agreed.

"I can't quite believe this fight is happening and there was absolutely no stopping either man," Hearn said.

"The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

"It is an absolute must-win for both. Get ready for fireworks."

Whyte has not fought since also beating Franklin, also on points, in November 2022. The 'Bodysnatcher' has won 29 fights and lost three since turning professional in 2011.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by test, today at 16:06

    Awesome, another fight which no one wants to see.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:38

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      You joking?!?! Why waste your time coming on HYS to say this then?
      I can’t wait to sit down with a bottle of Kestrel and pay Sky £50 to watch this battle of 2 gladiators!!!

      [/SARCASM]

  • Comment posted by Macca1978, today at 16:11

    Heavyweight boxing is an absolute farce

  • Comment posted by stoddycol, today at 16:06

    Literally nobody cares

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 16:05

    Good god - what is this fight for???

    Other than the obvious.

    • Reply posted by TigerTim, today at 16:06

      TigerTim replied:
      If the plan is Wilder in December, this is a perfectly acceptable fight.

  • Comment posted by cbeb, today at 16:06

    What's the point of this? No titles at stake. Second rate stuff, nothing to be excited about.

    • Reply posted by abby, today at 16:37

      abby replied:
      The point is they get handsomely paid

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 16:15

    Everyone should avoid attending and paying to watch this. Zero interest. Eddie hearn and joshua stock plummeting

  • Comment posted by Hal, today at 16:08

    Zzzzz Seriously guys can you stop ducking & diving the big fights & get them made. Nobody wants to see a rematch between these 2. Hope ticket sales are poor that's what they deserve for just going round making the same old stale fights over & over again. That pundit was right the heavyweight division is a bore zzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 16:07

    I've said it before and will say it again.
    I get that everyone needs to agree to them in contracts, but rematch clauses will be the death of boxing spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 16:14

      Cymraes27 replied:
      I think there's a time an a place for rematch clauses. Draws and maybe at a push a split decision are the only acceptable reasons for a rematch clause

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 16:07

    Boring!!1 Why would anyone pay to watch this, Heavyweight boxing has lost it's way completely.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 16:08

    Ahhh boxing. Scraping the barrell for years now.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:21

    Fury's fault. He's continually ducked Joshua and Usyk, so we end up with this and Usyk v Dubois, which few want to see. Thanks Greedybelly.

    • Reply posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 16:28

      Quintessential Dichotomy replied:
      Correct. Fury hasn't the stones to face either Joshua or Usyk.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 16:06

    Wow. Just what everyone wants to see. The same people fighting each other with the same outcome.

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 16:17

    Do they realise nobody cares?

  • Comment posted by Ryan Collett, today at 16:06

    Would not pay BIG money to watch this repeated fight, pointless to watch.

  • Comment posted by Andy11456, today at 16:08

    Rather a pointless fight as AJ will win. Not really sure what the point of it is.
    I certainly won't be tuning in.

  • Comment posted by chippybradysleftfoot, today at 16:08

    No thanks

  • Comment posted by Student of the game, today at 16:09

    Pointless.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 16:32

    No one cares. Fury to fight a MMA fighter next and Usyk v a second rater.

    Ignore the heavies. Some great match ups at lower weights these days.

    Leave the HWs for Bunce and the BBC to get excited about.

  • Comment posted by Happydays, today at 16:12

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by The Reverend Joe, today at 16:09

    Boxing has went to the dogs.

    • Reply posted by Hal, today at 16:12

      Hal replied:
      A day out at the dogs would be more entertaining & better value for money than these non events

