Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: Heavyweight rematch to take place on 12 August in London

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena on 12 August in a rematch of their 2015 bout.

Joshua, 33, knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, avenging a loss to his rival in the amateurs.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion.

Whyte, 36, lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022.

He beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009, forming the basis of their bitter rivalry.

Joshua gained revenge when the pair met again as professionals in December 2015. 'AJ' was rocked in the second round but recovered to force a stoppage in the seventh.

Joshua-Whyte rivalry reignited

Joshua beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in April, his first win in more than two years, having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The Londoner - who has won 25 fights and lost three - turned professional after winning gold at London 2012.

He won a world title in his 16th fight, but suffered his first professional loss in a shock stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in June 2019, before reclaiming his unified titles on points in the rematch sixth months later.

Joshua is expected to face former world champion Deontay Wilder in December in Saudi Arabia, with a deal reportedly close to being agreed.

It is understood he wanted a second fight under the tutelage of trainer Derrick James before taking on hard-hitting American Wilder.

After weeks of negotiations, and Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn accepting Whyte's request to remove a rematch clause, the fight has been agreed.

Whyte has not fought since also beating Franklin, also on points, in November 2022. The 'Bodysnatcher' has won 29 fights and lost three since turning professional in 2011.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by whl1972, today at 16:24

    Boxing’s ever decreasing circles, round & round, absolutely pointless matchmaking

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 16:23

    Joshua dodging Wilder, the chin avoiding the Wilder right hand. Another hand picked fight.

  • Comment posted by Pinno, today at 16:22

    No idea why this fight is happening as it proves nothing and doesn't further their careers. Joshua should of went for Wilder or another contender.

  • Comment posted by gowgetter, today at 16:21

    It'll be called off on the 13 August...

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:21

    Fury's fault. He's continually ducked Joshua and Usyk, so we end up with this and Usyk v Dubois, which few want to see. Thanks Greedybelly.

  • Comment posted by jonnyroper1989, today at 16:19

    If the usyk v Dubois wasn’t disappointing enough then this fight gets announced, boxing is on its arse especially the heavyweight division, no wonder the YouTubers are taking over the sport.

  • Comment posted by Kalergi, today at 16:19

    Two thoroughly unlikeable men hopefully they knock each other out simultaneously.

  • Comment posted by MartynJ, today at 16:19

    Bumfight

  • Comment posted by Brendan, today at 16:18

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz😴

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 16:17

    Anthony Joshua is Racist. Come on Whyte

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 16:17

    Do they realise nobody cares?

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 16:17

    Oh boy 2 nobodies hoping to be somebodies.

  • Comment posted by Hawk, today at 16:16

    People commenting that this fight is pointless clearly don't understand. Joshua is rebuilding under Derrick James after losing to Usyk. He's got a massive fight with Wilder in December, so this is clearly another warm up fight in prep for that one against better opposition that Franklin.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:16

    Hopefully Whyte wins this one. 10th round ko. That's where I'll be putting my dough on.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 16:16

    🥱

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 16:15

    Everyone should avoid attending and paying to watch this. Zero interest. Eddie hearn and joshua stock plummeting

  • Comment posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 16:15

    ** news ** 🙄

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 16:15

    Anthony Joshua is not a Londoner.
    Born and bred in Hertfordshire.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:14

    It's not the fight everyone wanted, but I think it's a big risk for Joshua. Whyte is much improved. He was overweight / unfit for their first fight but still gave AJ trouble in the second round before getting caught. I think AJ's confidence is shot and Dillian will give him a good fight.

