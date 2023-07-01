Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall becomes the second English fighter after Chantelle Cameron to win an undisputed championship in the four-belt era

Britain's Savannah Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with a majority decision points win over American Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Manchester's AO Arena.

The 32-year-old home fighter started slowly but landed the cleaner, heavier shots in a gruelling yet fast-paced contest.

The judges scored the fight 95-95, 99-92 and 97-93.

After the fight, Marshall called for a rematch with Claressa Shields.

With American Shields in attendance and a vocal presence at ringside, Marshall said: "Thanks for coming over, let's get it on at super-middleweight."

Marshall, who wins her 13th professional bout, suffered a devastating first career loss to bitter rival Shields in October.

Marshall overcomes tough Crews-Dezurn challenge

Promoter Ben Shalom said 8,000 tickets had been sold, but there appeared to be far fewer in the 21,000-seat arena.

Nevertheless, there was a loud reception for Marshall as the Hartlepool fighter, as challenger, walked first to the ring.

Then came time for the national anthems and what is possibly a boxing first. Baltimore fighter Crews-Dezurn - a singer who once auditioned for American Idol - took the mic and belted out the United States' anthem Star-Spangled Banner. The Manchester crowd, and Marshall, were less than impressed.

With the theatrics over, it was time for action.

It was a messy and cagey opening, both fighters smothering their work with Crews-Dezurn landing some solid hooks. Marshall responded with a straight right down the barrel in the second.

The early rounds were tough to score. Crews-Dezurn fell to the canvas in the third, the referee correctly ruling it a slip. Marshall was pushed to the floor in the following round. There was a lot of clinching and neither boxer was able to settle into their rhythm.

Marshall began to find her range, boxing behind the jab a little better and landing combinations in the middle rounds.

Despite boasting just two KO wins, 'Heavy-Hitting Diva' Crews-Dezurn did not stop coming forward, trying to rough up Marshall on the inside and throwing wild, looping hooks. But Marshall was keeping up with the pace and coming out on top of the exchanges.

Marshall was fighting in back-to-back undisputed bouts after losing to Claressa Shields at middleweight in October

A terrific combination to head and body had Crews-Dezurn wincing in the eighth. Marshall - sensing she was ahead on the cards - started to move more freely around the ring, even trying to land some uppercuts on the inside.

The fighters continued to let their hands go in the final round. Marshall may have been guilty at times of not playing to her strengths, height and reach advantage, but there was little disputing the decision, despite one judge scoring it a draw.

'I'll fight her at any weight' - Shields

With her four new world title belts draped across her, Marshall welcomed a rematch with Shields, a woman who calls herself the GWOAT - greatest woman fighter of all time.

Despite the convincing manner of Shields' victory eight months ago, promoter Shalom said a rematch makes sense for both fighters. There are no bigger pay days for either of them.

"I don't think I will make middleweight - it is a bit of a tight squeeze but she can have a shot at super-middle," Marshall said.

Born to Brawl - Savannah Marshall

Shields, speaking on Sky Sports, replied: "If Savannah comes to the USA I'll fight her at any weight. I already came over here [to the UK] and beat her up.

"If she comes to the USA she will get rocked in Detroit. She has a lot of weaknesses and didn't learn from her last fight against me."

It was not a vintage performance from Marshall, but the fact she was considering retirement after her loss to Shields shows the lack of depth within the division.

Marshall will feel she was having some success and a slight change in tactics is all that is needed. The 'GWOAT' would see it as another simple night's work. She too is running out of opponents to beat.