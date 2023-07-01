Close menu

Savannah Marshall: British fighter beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win undisputed super-middleweight title

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at AO Arena, Manchester

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments27

Savannah Marshall celebrates with her belts
Savannah Marshall becomes the second English fighter after Chantelle Cameron to win an undisputed championship in the four-belt era

Britain's Savannah Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with a majority decision points win over American Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Manchester's AO Arena.

The 32-year-old home fighter started slowly but landed the cleaner, heavier shots in a gruelling yet fast-paced contest.

The judges scored the fight 95-95, 99-92 and 97-93.

After the fight, Marshall called for a rematch with Claressa Shields.

With American Shields in attendance and a vocal presence at ringside, Marshall said: "Thanks for coming over, let's get it on at super-middleweight."

Marshall, who wins her 13th professional bout, suffered a devastating first career loss to bitter rival Shields in October.

Marshall overcomes tough Crews-Dezurn challenge

Promoter Ben Shalom said 8,000 tickets had been sold, but there appeared to be far fewer in the 21,000-seat arena.

Nevertheless, there was a loud reception for Marshall as the Hartlepool fighter, as challenger, walked first to the ring.

Then came time for the national anthems and what is possibly a boxing first. Baltimore fighter Crews-Dezurn - a singer who once auditioned for American Idol - took the mic and belted out the United States' anthem Star-Spangled Banner. The Manchester crowd, and Marshall, were less than impressed.

With the theatrics over, it was time for action.

It was a messy and cagey opening, both fighters smothering their work with Crews-Dezurn landing some solid hooks. Marshall responded with a straight right down the barrel in the second.

The early rounds were tough to score. Crews-Dezurn fell to the canvas in the third, the referee correctly ruling it a slip. Marshall was pushed to the floor in the following round. There was a lot of clinching and neither boxer was able to settle into their rhythm.

Marshall began to find her range, boxing behind the jab a little better and landing combinations in the middle rounds.

Despite boasting just two KO wins, 'Heavy-Hitting Diva' Crews-Dezurn did not stop coming forward, trying to rough up Marshall on the inside and throwing wild, looping hooks. But Marshall was keeping up with the pace and coming out on top of the exchanges.

Savannah Marshall in action
Marshall was fighting in back-to-back undisputed bouts after losing to Claressa Shields at middleweight in October

A terrific combination to head and body had Crews-Dezurn wincing in the eighth. Marshall - sensing she was ahead on the cards - started to move more freely around the ring, even trying to land some uppercuts on the inside.

The fighters continued to let their hands go in the final round. Marshall may have been guilty at times of not playing to her strengths, height and reach advantage, but there was little disputing the decision, despite one judge scoring it a draw.

'I'll fight her at any weight' - Shields

With her four new world title belts draped across her, Marshall welcomed a rematch with Shields, a woman who calls herself the GWOAT - greatest woman fighter of all time.

Despite the convincing manner of Shields' victory eight months ago, promoter Shalom said a rematch makes sense for both fighters. There are no bigger pay days for either of them.

"I don't think I will make middleweight - it is a bit of a tight squeeze but she can have a shot at super-middle," Marshall said.

Born to Brawl - Savannah Marshall

Shields, speaking on Sky Sports, replied: "If Savannah comes to the USA I'll fight her at any weight. I already came over here [to the UK] and beat her up.

"If she comes to the USA she will get rocked in Detroit. She has a lot of weaknesses and didn't learn from her last fight against me."

It was not a vintage performance from Marshall, but the fact she was considering retirement after her loss to Shields shows the lack of depth within the division.

Marshall will feel she was having some success and a slight change in tactics is all that is needed. The 'GWOAT' would see it as another simple night's work. She too is running out of opponents to beat.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by ThyKingmaker, today at 00:05

    Women's boxing has almost zero skill. That was embarrassing tonight

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:01

    women's boxing not for me its not right woman fighting equality has gone just too far.

  • Comment posted by Nstar01, today at 00:00

    Crews-Dezurn showed a lot of heart & commitment.
    Savannah is clearly the better boxer however her performance was worse than the fight with Shields.
    This win is papering over the cracks of an average performance from Savannah..
    Despite this, Congrats to Savannah on becoming undisputed super middle weight world champion as well as a 2 weight world champion.

  • Comment posted by Andy P, today at 00:00

    One of those that was difficult to score as so much grappling. Marshall seemed to get the better shots in and won the fight for me.

    Nelson is just embarrasing. Surely better pundits out there.

  • Comment posted by Lee, at 23:59 1 Jul

    Typical yank that shields loud n brash and think their a cut above, could hardly hear the commentary over her irritating big gob and as for the yank boxing did she think she was in a wrestling match all she did was hold every single round, judge giving it a draw🙈

  • Comment posted by lander, at 23:58 1 Jul

    Did Nelson climb back in Shields handbag after that post fight interview?? Shocking

  • Comment posted by Timbo, at 23:56 1 Jul

    C'mon CITEH

  • Comment posted by gooner7, at 23:53 1 Jul

    Great job Marshall and Nelson sucking up to shields after was cringe .

    • Reply posted by PsycloneJoe, at 23:56 1 Jul

      PsycloneJoe replied:
      Everything about Shields, other than her boxing, is cringe worthy.

  • Comment posted by jikeccfc, at 23:52 1 Jul

    fixed gave marshall 5 rounds when shields schooled her this countries corrupt marshall the windmiller lost

    • Reply posted by S Jake, at 23:58 1 Jul

      S Jake replied:
      *yawn*

  • Comment posted by PsycloneJoe, at 23:50 1 Jul

    Crews-Dezurn should have a pop at MMA cos she can't box worth a light and she can't sing either. There must be something she's good at.

  • Comment posted by Coops, at 23:47 1 Jul

    Marshall won every round, how one of the judges gave a draw I really don't know, he was either paid or he is blind. He should not be allowed to judge another boxing match. Well done Savannah great performance.

  • Comment posted by Le Saq, at 23:45 1 Jul

    Well done to Savanah. She outclassed CD by miles. Don't know how judge scored it 95-95, but still... CD showed no class with those comments afterwards.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, at 23:45 1 Jul

    The Claressa Shields show, her voice screeching throughout was grating.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, at 23:59 1 Jul

      S Jake replied:
      Like nails on glass.

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, at 23:44 1 Jul

    Brilliant. Well done Savannah great fight.

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , at 23:43 1 Jul

    Get in!

  • Comment posted by Michael, at 23:43 1 Jul

    Definitely a close fight, not convinced she is the real deal

  • Comment posted by sixtieskid, at 23:42 1 Jul

    Judge scores 95-95, really!!!!

    • Reply posted by Coops, at 23:48 1 Jul

      Coops replied:
      I think the judge who gave the draw should never judge another boxing match.

  • Comment posted by bignose-swindlehurst, at 23:41 1 Jul

    Fantastic

  • Comment posted by digital dg, at 23:41 1 Jul

    Congratulations to Savannah. Great entertainment but how Crews-Dezurn ever became an undisputed world champion is a joke. 100% commitment but 0% boxing skill.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 00:01

      S Jake replied:
      That seems to be women's boxing right now: Some divisions are stacked with world-class talent, but others are very soft in comparison.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, at 23:40 1 Jul

    Well done Savannah, Crews-Dezurn needed a large helping of humble pie, duly served 👍

    • Reply posted by John M, at 23:42 1 Jul

      John M replied:
      Yeh well deserved. Only one boxer in there tonight. The other one was like a dump truck with the handbrake off.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport