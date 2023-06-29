Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Joyce says his 'journey will continue' after Zhilei Zhang loss

The rematch between British heavyweight Joe Joyce and China's Zhilei Zhang will take place at Wembley's OVO Arena on 23 September.

Joyce, 37, lost his unbeaten record in a shock defeat by Zhang in April.

The referee stopped the fight in the sixth round after Joyce's swollen eye had twice been inspected by the ringside doctor.

"I'm coming back to take back what's mine. No compromises. No under-estimating my opponent," Joyce said.

"Nothing, but a win. Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record.

"It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I've learned lessons. I'm ready. And I am coming for everything."

Joyce was undefeated in 15 fights with 14 knockouts before losing to Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.

He activated the rematch clause in May and posted on Twitter: "Rematch clause activated. Taking back what's mine."

Promoter Frank Warren added: "Joe will acknowledge that Zhilei did a number on him at the Copper Box and he has a lot to work on to put it right."

Joyce looks to reclaim WBO mandatory status

'Juggernaut' Joyce was on the cusp of a world-title shot before losing to underdog Zhang.

The Londoner was staggered several times by the 40-year-old southpaw before the fight was halted.

Joyce lost his WBO 'interim' title but now has an opportunity to reclaim the number one challenger status for world champion Oleksandr Usyk's belt.

"He knows what he has got to do, and his immediate future depends on him regaining his position as WBO Interim world champion," Warren said.

"Thankfully, for Joe's sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called.

"So victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger, Daniel Dubois."

'Big Bang' Zhang has won 25 fights, with one loss and one draw since turning professional in 2014.

"I created history last time and I believe the best way to inherit history is to create new ones," he said.

"I look at the rematch as if it was a new fight; I look at Joe Joyce as if I never fought him before. I started from zero and this is the new self."