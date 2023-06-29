Close menu

Joe Joyce: Heavyweight rematch with Zhilei Zhang set for 23 September

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The rematch between British heavyweight Joe Joyce and China's Zhilei Zhang will take place at Wembley's OVO Arena on 23 September.

Joyce, 37, lost his unbeaten record in a shock defeat by Zhang in April.

The referee stopped the fight in the sixth round after Joyce's swollen eye had twice been inspected by the ringside doctor.

"I'm coming back to take back what's mine. No compromises. No under-estimating my opponent," Joyce said.

"Nothing, but a win. Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record.

"It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I've learned lessons. I'm ready. And I am coming for everything."

Joyce was undefeated in 15 fights with 14 knockouts before losing to Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.

He activated the rematch clause in May and posted on Twitter: "Rematch clause activated. Taking back what's mine."

Promoter Frank Warren added: "Joe will acknowledge that Zhilei did a number on him at the Copper Box and he has a lot to work on to put it right."

Joyce looks to reclaim WBO mandatory status

'Juggernaut' Joyce was on the cusp of a world-title shot before losing to underdog Zhang.

The Londoner was staggered several times by the 40-year-old southpaw before the fight was halted.

Joyce lost his WBO 'interim' title but now has an opportunity to reclaim the number one challenger status for world champion Oleksandr Usyk's belt.

"He knows what he has got to do, and his immediate future depends on him regaining his position as WBO Interim world champion," Warren said.

"Thankfully, for Joe's sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called.

"So victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger, Daniel Dubois."

'Big Bang' Zhang has won 25 fights, with one loss and one draw since turning professional in 2014.

"I created history last time and I believe the best way to inherit history is to create new ones," he said.

"I look at the rematch as if it was a new fight; I look at Joe Joyce as if I never fought him before. I started from zero and this is the new self."

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Compton, today at 12:29

    Joyce is a sitting duck.

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 12:21

    No boxer should avoid fighting another boxer, if you are a champion, you should fear no one and give all entitled a shot! You never had Tyson or Ali running away from a challenge!

  • Comment posted by pato, today at 12:19

    Can see why Joyce activated the rematch, time isn't on his side and needs a quick reply but can unfortunately see the fight going the same way if Joyce doesn't miraculously learn to move his head...Zhang has too much power.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:19

    Joe must like a good battering. No way he can improve at all here

  • Comment posted by Art Vanderlay - Marine Bioligist, today at 12:01

    As with some other comments, I really hope this one actually goes ahead! If even Zhang vs Joyce II is called off then the whole heavyweight division needs to look itself in the mirror for the calamitous joke it’s become. It’s a tough sport but offers the rewards for current and future boxers. If people want this much time off they should all go to work for Network Rail…

  • Comment posted by Sorrydidyousaysomething, today at 11:59

    Don’t think there has been enough time for Joyce to change his style to worry Zhang

  • Comment posted by Codfanglers, today at 11:58

    All the "this time it will be different" & "he knows what he has to do" rhetoric sounds very similar the self same lines repeatedly used by the Joshua camp.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:57

    In boxing the result is never the result

  • Comment posted by hapstheunsilentmajority, today at 11:57

    Joyce looking to get smacked into retirement?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 12:09

      S Jake replied:
      What's his alternative?

  • Comment posted by Alastair, today at 11:51

    Zhang outclassed Joyce first fight . Can't see any change happening for 2nd . Zhang solid and big puncher would beat chisora and Whyte .

  • Comment posted by adelstein, today at 11:50

    Why is there a rematch for this fight? Joyce was hammered.

    • Reply posted by Sorrydidyousaysomething, today at 11:57

      Sorrydidyousaysomething replied:
      Because Joyce has the contractual right to ask for a rematch?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:50

    Oh look, two heavyweight fighters that actually want to fight and not hide behind melodramatic social media posts!

    • Reply posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 12:06

      Quintessential Dichotomy replied:
      Agreed. Greedy Belly should be ashamed of his continued ducking of potential opponents, then blaming everybody else.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 11:50

    Joe Joyce will never get a world title shot . This fight is a matter of pride to him, fair enough, I am concerned he risks permanent damage physically , Zhang absolutely has his number and couldn't miss , I am interested if anyone will PPV for this??

  • Comment posted by TomCat, today at 11:46

    Hopefully he's realised that you need a bit of head movement in this game - the guy has possibly got the strongest chin I've ever seen, but the cumulation of punches caused too much swelling around his eye and the fight was (rightly) waved off. Big Bang's big left is a heck of a weapon, but Joe's got some weapons of his own and I'll be looking forward to another great fight whatever the outcome!

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 11:46

    Hate how nearly every single top heavyweight fight where the "underdog" wins seems to end up in a rematch. Feels so unnecessary when Zhang completely dismantled Joyce in their first fight

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 12:11

      S Jake replied:
      That's how the contracts are drawn up, unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 11:41

    Another rematch… completely pointless similar to Usyk / AJ. It’s just wasting half a year of their careers.
    Seems to be the case with a lot of our fighters, they need the rematch clause written in to give them some security!

    If you’re confident you can win you wouldn’t need that clause.

    Zhang made JJ look small and jabbed his head off all fight, how will it be any different this time.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 11:40

    Is the future of boxing to have a rematch clause in every fight contract?

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 11:54

      cb replied:
      Well at least Boxing is taking recycling seriously ;)

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:39

    Would like Fury to stop playing games and defend his belt against a top fighter
    Cannot deny his talent but it feels to me he is questioning himself against the likes of Usyk

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 11:38

    And the crowd went ... Mild.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 12:13

      S Jake replied:
      Yep, this is a rematch I doubt many of us particularly want to see.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:36

    Good luck JJ he is a very tough opponent
    I fear the result will be the same but I really do hope I am proved wrong

