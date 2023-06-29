Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Franchon Crews-Dezurn is the defending champion on Saurday

Franchon Crews-Dezurn v Savannah Marshall - undisputed super-middleweight title Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 1 July Coverage: Live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST

Briton Savannah Marshall and undisputed world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn traded verbal blows in a heated news conference which quickly turned into a shouting match.

Marshall, 32, challenges American Crews-Dezurn for the super-middleweight crown at the AO Arena on Saturday.

The Hartlepool fighter, who returns to the ring after losing her middleweight title to Claressa Shields in October, is bidding to become a two-weight world champion.

"They asked me if I wanted a warm-up fight. I'm 32, I haven't got time to rebuild a career. I'd rather just get straight back in," Marshall said.

"I'm up there now, I know I'm world class. I'd just rather just keep momentum than go down to a six rounder against someone I could just walk through. How can I get myself up for that?".

From dog walking to sewing machines

The heated back and forth between Marshall and Crews-Dezurn ensued from the moment both fighters took their seat at Thursday's news conference at New Century Hall in Manchester city centre.

Just as she did in the build-up to her fight with rival Shields in October, the 'Silent Assassin' Marshall found her voice in several back-and-forths with Crews-Dezurn.

The champion - wearing a green dress and gold head chain - accused Marshall of talking too much in interviews and suggested the Briton was guilty of "complacency", blaming her trainer for the defeat to Shields.

"You let somebody come in your hometown and beat you, dog walk you," Crews-Dezurn said.

Marshall replied: "I didn't get complacent. I didn't blame my trainer. You're nothing like Claressa. You're nothing like her. You're not going to dog walk me."

Promoter Ben Shalom sat quietly at the table while the media in attendance began laughing as the war of words - accompanied by finger pointing - continued for several minutes.

"You better kiss my feet and be happy I came to the ring to give you an opportunity," was one of the standout lines from the away fighter.

Savannah Marshall aims to bounce back from the first defeat of her career

Crews-Dezurn's only pro loss also came against Shields. The Baltimore fighter was defeated on points in a four-round bout on her debut, but has since gone to win eight consecutive fights.

The 'Heavy Hitting Diva' combines boxing with a singing career as well as managing her own clothing range, and Marshall took swipe at Crews-Dezurn's endeavours outside of the ring.

"Who's the mug here? You're faffing about on your sewing machine," she said.

"Go out and find opportunities. You say I have things given to me on a silver platter? Like what? You've given me a voluntary defence. You're the good Samaritan."

Analysis - A must-win for Marshall & big nights ahead for Jonas

New Century Hall - with eye-catching, multicoloured ceiling lighting - has welcomed the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Jackson 5. It is was an apt choice of venue for headliner Crews-Dezurn, who once auditioned for TV singing show American Idol.

Just like judge Simon Cowell in his early days, the champion did not hold back on her thoughts, with Marshall in the firing line.

It may not be the Shields-Marshall rematch many fans wanted, but the Briton is eager to bounce back and get her hands on those four new shiny belts.

We have seen before though that in boxing a first career defeat can be the catalyst for doubt to creep in and subsequent performances to be below par. Marshall cannot afford to lose this one.