Briton Natasha Jonas stopped Kandi Wyatt in Manchester to win the vacant IBF welterweight title and become a two-weight world champion.

Jonas, 39, landed with ease throughout, with Canada's Wyatt throwing little back, before the referee halted the contest in the eighth.

She is also the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF light-middleweight champion.

"I can't sum that up. Thank you to everyone who spent their hard earned money to be here," she told Sky Sports.

The Liverpool fighter has now won 14 professional fights, with two losses and a draw.

History-maker Jonas dominates

It was a dominant performance from Jonas, but a fight she was expected to win.

The fact Wyatt - who lost three of her previous four fights - was able to compete for a vacant world title irked a few fans.

But that should take nothing away from Jonas, who wins a fourth world title in as many fights.

Is Jonas the most overlooked legend in boxing?

Despite a relatively low crowd of around 8,000 in the Arena, there was plenty of support for Jonas from the travelling Liverpool fans who made the short trip down the M62.

Much to their delight, Jonas came out of the blocks quickly. A thudding left hand followed by a barrage of punches staggered Wyatt within the first minute.

Jonas adhered to her corner's advice by slowing down the pace. With blood trickling from the away fighter's nose, Jonas countered smartly off the backfoot, using her superior skills to outwork and out-jab Wyatt.

A clever one-two and a stiff straight right drew cheers from the crowd in the fifth, while several more punches landed cleanly in the sixth.

A frustrated and marked up Wyatt was being beaten to the punch, throwing tentative jabs. Jonas was sitting down on her punches nicely.

Before the seventh Jonas' trainer, Joe Gallagher, listed a point-by-point analysis, much like a school report, of what his fighter was doing right and wrong.

Such is the bond between Jonas and Gallagher, and testament to the fighter's ability to listen to instruction, she landed another smart left in the eighth before referee Marcus McDonnell called time on the contest.

What next?

Jonas was punch perfect in a lop-sided victory

Jonas, who has indicated she could retire next year, is looking for big-name opponents in the twilight of her career.

The one accolade which still eludes her is an undisputed title, and it could be next.

A rematch with Terri Harper - who holds the WBA title at light-middleweight - seems unlikely.

'Miss GB' still harbours frustration at not being given a rematch after her world-title challenge against Briton Harper in 2020 - a fight she felt she won - ended in a draw.

With her new IBF welterweight strap, Jonas could wait to face the winner of Briton Sandy Ryan and American Jessica McCaskill for all four belts.

Jonas' preference would be to drop down to super-lightweight to fight Chantelle Cameron - who beat Katie Taylor in Dublin last month - in an all English undisputed fight, although Taylor has activated a rematch clause.

But for now, Jonas has only thing on her mind.

"All I know next is a holiday," she said. "I want to go away for a whole month and enjoy my family."