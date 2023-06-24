Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Martinez (left) beat Jerwin Ancajas to win the title last year

Argentina's Fernando Martinez beat Jade Bornea to retain his IBF world super-flyweight title in Minneapolis.

The 31-year-old opened a gash on the Filipino challenger's right ear in the ninth round and the referee stopped the fight at the start of round 11.

It means Martinez is now unbeaten in 16 fights, while Bornea, 28, lost for the first time in his professional career.

"I just kept going at the ear and that's what ended this fight," said Martinez.

"The stronger fighter won and it was me," he added.

Martinez took the title from another Filipino fighter, Jerwin Ancajas, last year and defended his crown in a rematch in October.