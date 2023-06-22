Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sunny Edwards (left) beat Andres Campos by unanimous decision in his most recent IBF flyweight title defence on 10 June

Great Britain's Sunny Edwards has agreed terms to face American Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez in a world flyweight unification championship bout.

IBF champion Edwards had threatened to move up a weight division if Rodriguez did not accept his challenge.

The date and venue is yet to be decided but Edwards' promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday the fight had been signed.

"Looking forward to flying the GB flag in one of the biggest fights in flyweight history," Edwards tweeted. external-link

WBO champion Rodriguez has won all 18 of his professional bouts, while Edwards also has a perfect record of 20 wins from 20 fights.

The American said Edwards was the "only option" for his next bout after winning the vacant WBO title by beating Mexico's Cristian Gonzalez in April.

"Really pleased with this one - one of the best fights in boxing, respect to both," Hearn posted on Twitter. external-link