Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury tips traveller boxer Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann as future world champion

Dennis McCann will headline for the first time when he takes on Romanian Ionut Baluta at London's York Hall on 18 August.

McCann, 22, will fight for the vacant WBO intercontinental super bantamweight title.

The Englishman aims to pick up his 15th win and promoter Frank Warren expects a big performance from his fighter.

"This could be a real coming-of-age fight against Ionut Baluta," Warren said.

"He has fought and beat numerous top-level opponents.

"It will be a fourth title fight on the bounce for Dennis and, if he overcomes Baluta, he will quickly close in on world title contention."

McCann is yet to lose in his professsional career, while 29-year-old Baluta has four losses and 16 wins on his record.

Baluta has two wins and two losses in his past four fights and picked up a split decision win over previously undefeated Englishman Andrew Cain in his last bout.

Also in action in Bethnal Green will be featherweight Raven Chapman, and a British and Commonwealth featherweight title fight between champion Nathaniel Collins and Raza Hamza.