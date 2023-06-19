Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas' sister is England footballer Nikita Parris

Three-belt light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is dropping down to welterweight in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

Britain's Jonas, 39, will fight Canada's Kandi Wyatt next month for the IBF world welterweight title.

It marks another chapter in Jonas' career - she was the first woman to box for Great Britain at an Olympic Games.

"Every time I think I've done enough in the sport, another opportunity presents itself to step things up," Jonas said.

"Every camp I am improving, I'm evolving, I'm learning new skills and reaching new levels, so to me it would be foolish to stop now."

Jonas was named the 2022 Fighter Of The Year by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The award came after she won three world titles in nine months to become the unified world light-middleweight champion.

Jonas' fight will feature on the Savannah Marshall versus Franchon Crews-Dezurn undercard on 1 July at the AO Arena in Manchester.