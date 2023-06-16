Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hearts fan Lee McGregor will be fighting in his native Edinburgh next month

Lee McGregor will face Erik Robles for the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre on 21 July, describing it as "a life changing fight".

Unbeaten Scot McGregor, 26, has won 12 of his 13 bouts, nine by knockout.

He defeated Alexis Boureima Kabore on points in Newcastle in March.

Robles beat fellow Mexican Angel Talavera Carrillo by knockout in March and has one defeat from 14 professional fights, also with nine knockout wins.

"It's a big fight, it's a life changing fight for me," said McGregor.

"I didn't think it would be possible to go straight back into a big title fight like this, and so when it got put forward, it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"It's going to get the fans buzzing, get people talking about me again and so I need to go in and put on a performance to pick up this belt and add it to my collection.

"But it is very, very risky with these fights. We've seen time and time again with Mexicans coming over to the UK and upsetting people, so I need to be switched on."

And Robles added: "On July 21, in Edinburgh, I will add my name to the long list of world champions from Mexico. Everyone expects McGregor to win this fight, he is the favourite and he has his home fans on his side, but he has never faced a Mexican fighter before.

"Next month, he will learn all about the Mexican fighting spirit."