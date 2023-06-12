Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Nina Hughes is unbeaten in six professional bouts

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Nina Hughes could be set for a series of title unification bouts after retaining her WBA bantamweight belt.

The 41-year-old from Essex won a unanimous decision against Katie Healy at Wembley Arena.

And she afterwards said that a fight against current IBF champion Ebanie Bridges was next on her wishlist.

"In all these female divisions, we're looking to find out who the best is - one champion really," said Hearn.

"Nina may be the best fighter in the division and she's going to get the opportunity to face the other champions, and she'll give it everything. She'll always be in great fights.

"Whether it's Ebanie Bridges or another champion, I think she'll be facing one of those unifications next," he told BBC Essex.

As well as Australia's Bridges, Dina Thorslund from Denmark holds the WBO bantamweight title, while Melissa Oddessa-Parker of the US and Mexican Yulihan Luna hold the IBO and WBC belts.

Hughes won the WBA title by beating Jamie Mitchell in Dubai last November, in only her fifth pro contest, and was subsequently signed by Matchroom Boxing.

Hearn said: "I thought she wouldn't win but she went to Dubai and won the fight easily, and I realised what a good fighter she was."

He believes Hughes is an example to other fighters, as she does not just rely on boxing earnings to help support her two children.

"She'll post on social media and say 'getting my run in in my lunch break' and you realise she still works in a job. That may change but she seems happy to do that as well," he added.

Hughes beat Healy 100-90 on two of the judges' cards and 99-91 on the other.

She told BBC Essex: "We knew she was tall and awkward and would try and move round and use her range. I felt I could have closed the gap [between us] better and worked the body more.

"I felt I was winning each round so I was comfortable, but I could have boxed a lot better and dominated a bit more.

"She was 25, I think. I feel good, I feel fit and I hope I proved that age is just a number."