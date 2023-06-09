Last updated on .From the section Boxing

New WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith is preparing to get back in the gym after a short holiday following his maiden world title win

Chris Billam-Smith says fighting in Las Vegas "is the main dream" now.

The new WBO cruiserweight champion fulfilled his ambition of a big stadium fight at the home of his beloved AFC Bournemouth when he defeated Lawrence Okolie for the title last month.

"I love the idea of fighting in Vegas," he told BBC South Today.

"There are no world champions over there at the moment, in the United States or Mexico, but we will see how it pans out."

When Billam-Smith beat Okolie by a majority points decision his London opponent said he wanted a shot to reclaim his belt and that he would trigger his rematch clause.

Two weeks on and there are no details or any confirmation of a rematch between the two British boxers.

Meanwhile, Billam-Smith is preparing to get back to training in Shane McGuigan's gym after returning from holiday.

The pair have some ambitious plans that could involve a four-weight world champion from Mexico.

"Canelo Alvarez has talked about coming up to cruiserweight," added Billam-Smith.

"It's a big-money fight whoever fights Canelo and no Brit has come close to beating him yet.

"Maybe I could be the one to do that.

"That's the sort of fight that could happen in Vegas if he wanted to come up to cruiserweight.

"I don't know exactly what is next for me but I need to get the stitches out from around my eye. I will start running again this week and get back punching next month.

"I have to train even harder now because it's easier to win a belt than to keep it."