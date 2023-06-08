Josh Taylor has won all 19 of his professional flights

Josh Taylor says he is going to deliver a "top tier" performance when he defends his WBO light-welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York on Saturday.

The Scot was heavily criticised for the display in his last fight, a highly controversial points victory over Jack Catterall in February last year.

But Taylor is adamant he will be back to his best at Madison Square Garden.

"I've prepared really diligently for this fight," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"I feel like this is the best camp I've had so I feel in brilliant shape. Weight will not be an issue and I feel great. I'm dead excited. It's the stuff that dreams are made of fighting at Madison Square Garden, it's amazing.

"The way I've been performing in the gym in sparring, if I put into practice on Saturday what I've been doing then this is an easy night, a straightforward classic display and it will be top tier Josh Taylor.

"I'm going to do the job, it's going to be great. The performance I put on is just going to remind people that I'm an elite fighter, a world level, top-class operator.

"I'm not really too fussed what people are saying about my last win. I know I'm going to put on a good performance and people will still know that Josh Taylor is the best that we have in the UK."

Lopez laboured to victory over Sandor Martin in his last fight in December. Taylor is not reading too much into that performance, however, and expects the American to produce a display similar to the one that secured a stunning win over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020.

"That's the version of him I am preparing for - the best version," 32-year-old Taylor said.

"I made that mistake the last time - overlooking someone - so I won't be doing that again. I learned a valuable lesson there.

"He's obviously well motivated as well, he's got a chance to become a two-weight world champion and a two-weight lineal champion so he's up for this as well. I've definitely got my hands full."

'History being remade right now'

Teofimo Lopez (far right) has won 13 of his 18 professional wins by knockout

After months of trading barbs through the media, the fighters finally came face-to-face at Thursday's press conference, albeit with a heavy security presence in place to keep them apart.

Lopez, 25, claimed Taylor is "definitely drained" at the 140lbs weight limit, but believes Saturday's fight has the makings of a classic.

"I'm feeling great, I think everyone should be excited for it," Lopez told BBC Scotland.

"This is history being remade right now. For everyone tuning in for this fight, it's a great one. It's a great match-up, great battle.

"You got two former undisputed champions going at it and last time I think we saw that was probably Bernard Hopkins and Jermaine Taylor (in 2005). It's a great showdown and I'm very excited for it."