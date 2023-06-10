Josh Taylor started strongly at Madison Square Garden, but Teofimo Lopez prevailed over 12 rounds

Josh Taylor had the last of his world titles wrenched away as Teofimo Lopez outpointed him in New York to become the new WBO super-lightweight champion.

The Scot, 32, has vacated three of his belts since a controversial defence against Jack Catterall 15 months ago and lost the fourth in a ferocious contest at Madison Square Garden.

American Lopez repelled the champion's strong start and ultimately dominated the fight to administer Taylor's first defeat in 20 professional bouts and become a two-weight world champion.

The Edinburgh fighter might have been the beneficiary of a generous judges' decision against Catterall, but he was never going to be so lucky twice and the scorecards read 115-113, 115-113, 117-111, all in favour of the Brooklyn fighter.

For him, there are some mega-fights to come. For Taylor, now a former world champion, there are decisions to make.

"I've no excuses," he said in the ring immediately after the bout. "I wasn't at my best and the better man won on the night. I'd love to do it again but he's the champ so the ball is in his court. I'll most likely move up to light-welterweight now."

Lopez re-emerges against fading Taylor

The build-up had a nasty edge. Lopez had made irresponsible comments about wanting to kill Taylor in the ring - comments he apologised for after being declared champion - with the Scot dismissing his rival as "a clown" in response.

And both fighters had questions to answer after sub-standard performances in their last outings against Catterall and Sandor Martin respectively.

While the Scots in attendance did their best to welcome Taylor to the ring, the majority of the sell-out 5,151 crowd were backing Brooklyn-native Lopez.

This had the potential to be a firefight and it started at a frantic pace, both fighters finding some success with Taylor perhaps just edging the first round with a couple of solid shots.

Victory means Lopez is now a two-weight world champion

Lopez stepped it up in the second with the home crowd chanting "Come on, Teo". Some smart combinations from the American caught the eye, though Taylor responded with a counter-left on the bell.

The pace was relentless with both fighters coming forward and more than happy to trade. Lopez caught Taylor with a big right at the end of the fourth that sent the Scot staggering backwards towards the ropes.

The American was growing in confidence and although Taylor connected with a left hook, Lopez was starting to find some openings.

Taylor found the target with a short left early in the sixth, though Lopez finished the round strongly and the home crowd felt their man was in front at the halfway stage.

The champion said he had prepared for the best version of Lopez and that's exactly what he was up against. Two right hands got through in quick succession but Taylor responded with a big left that drew a nod of acknowledgement from his opponent.

The Scots in the crowd ramped up the noise at the start of the eighth but Lopez was now beginning to take control.

"The Takeover" started to showboat, dancing in the centre of the ring, and when Taylor took the bait and lunged in, Lopez snapped his head back with a straight left.

There were question marks around Lopez' state of mind coming into this fight after lacklustre recent performances on-going personal issues outside the ring, but here he was re-emerging as the star he was tipped to be.

Lopez was now beating Taylor to the punch in almost every exchange and a short right landed on the button in the ninth and sent the champion stumbling towards the ropes.

After 15 months out the ring, Taylor seemed to be feeling the pace and, by the 10th, his shots were lacking their usual snap.

Lopez seemed to be able to see them coming, though Taylor continued to look for the one that would change the dynamic. The meaningful shots were all one-way, though, and the Scot walked onto a right uppercut and ate a huge right hook.

Only a knockout was going to save Taylor going into the final round, but Lopez looked the more likely to find the fight-ending shot, a razor-sharp left buckling the Scot's legs.

The home crowd were baying for the knockout but, while Lopez finished with a flourish, Taylor survived to hear the final bell. His status as world champion would not, though.

"Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters. But I think I did enough," said Lopez. "I've just got to ask you one thing, and one thing only. Do I still got it?"