Chantelle Cameron had her first pro contest in 2017 following a successful amateur career

Undisputed world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron wants to fight in her home town of Northampton.

She defeated previously unbeaten Katie Taylor on points in Dublin last month, the biggest win of her 18-fight career.

And Cameron says she has been approached by Northampton Saints rugby club about the possibility of a fight at their Franklin's Gardens stadium.

"I'd love to bring big-time boxing back to Northampton," the 32-year-old told BBC Radio Northampton.

"And what a way to do it, as an undisputed champion defending her belts in her home town.

"It would be unbelievable and if Northampton people get behind it as well, it would be such a good event."

Cameron beat Adriana Araujo in Milton Keynes in October 2020, just 21 miles south of Northampton, but has never fought in her home town as a professional.

'Money talks'

She said, however, that it was up to promoter Eddie Hearn to decide when and where her next bout happens.

"I know Saints are keen, but it's down to my promoter and money talks," she said.

Chantelle Cameron lands a right uppercut during her win over Katie Taylor in Dublin

Cameron was awarded a 96-94 win over Taylor by two of the judges in Dublin, with the other scoring it a draw.

And she has already said that she wants to drop down a weight to try and win the undisputed lightweight title which Taylor still holds - but will not be willing to accept second billing again.

She said: "To make this fight happen I had to go against everything and let Katie have her own way and call all the shots.

"I walked in [to the ring] first, which a champion never does, it was Taylor-Cameron when it should have been Cameron-Taylor because I was the defending champion.

"Everything was in Katie's favour, which was fair enough because it was her homecoming but I said all along that I was going to ruin the homecoming and I've done it.

"If we do have the re-match, it's not going to be that way again. It's only fair that I get champion rights this time and a few things go in my favour."

Taylor has said that she has no intention of retiring and is hoping the re-match will take place in November.

Hearn and coach Jamie Moore described Cameron as the world's best female boxer following her victory.

And she added: "A lot of people are noticing me now, which is nice. Before, nobody really knew how good I was - they knew I was a boxer but didn't know the level I was at.

"Now I've proved myself, I've beaten the queen of boxing and on the pound for pound list I'm number two - Claressa Shields is number one - so I'm definitely getting the recognition I always wanted to achieve."