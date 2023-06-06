Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

GB Boxing is set to apply for associate membership with a breakaway international governing body.

World Boxing was established in response to the "persistent issues" surrounding the Olympic sport's existing governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The decision reflects a "determination to support World Boxing's commitment to sporting integrity", GB Boxing said.

GB athletes have won 14 medals at three Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned the IBA in 2019 over governance issues and alleged corruption.

GB Boxing's statement follows on from recent announcements by USA Boxing and the Swiss Boxing Federation to leave IBA and apply for membership of World Boxing.

The Dutch Boxing Federation says "a farewell to IBA seems inevitable", while Boxing New Zealand claims it sees "little future in continuing the association with IBA".

Boxing will take place at the Paris 2024 Olympics but it has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

World Boxing is currently led by an Interim Executive Board made up of representatives from boxing organisations in Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the USA.

GB Boxing's Chief Executive, Matt Holt, and 2020 Olympic gold medallist, Lauren Price, who is an Athlete Representative, are on that Interim Board.

The Chair of GB Boxing's Board of Directors, Jason Glover, said: "It is vitally important to the future of the sport in the UK and across the globe that boxing remains part of the Olympic programme.

"The loss of Olympic status would have devastating consequences for boxers and everyone connected with the sport from the elite level to the grassroots and we are committed to supporting World Boxing in its efforts to keep boxing at heart of the Olympic Movement.

"GB Boxing has played a significant role in helping to establish World Boxing and the decision to apply for associate membership is a sign of our long-term commitment to the new organisation and a desire on our behalf to play a part in its future development.

"We are committed to helping World Boxing deliver a better future for the sport which puts boxers' interests at the centre of decision-making and operates with rigorous governance practices designed to deliver fairness and sporting integrity."

As GB Boxing is a publicly funded World Class Programme and not a National Governing Body, it will not be eligible for voting rights, therefore, they are applying for associate membership.

However, Boxing England, Scotland and Wales will be able to apply for full membership with voting rights.