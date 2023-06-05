Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua earned a seventh-round win over Dillian Whyte in December 2015

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he has made an offer to Dillian Whyte for a rematch with Anthony Joshua this summer.

On Saturday Joshua, who beat Whyte in 2015, posted on social media to say he was unaware of any talks of a rematch.

But Hearn said both men want the fight, and Joshua is also closing in on a deal to face Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December.

"Our plan, which we've stressed, is for AJ to box on 12 August and in December again against Deontay," Hearn said.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Monday, Matchroom Boxing's Hearn added: "The offer was made to Dillian over the weekend. We are waiting for his response to that and we'll talk today."

In a heated affair, Joshua, 33, knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their British title fight to avenge a loss to his rival from their amateur days.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion, while Whyte, 36, lost his only world title challenge to Briton Tyson Fury in 2022.

"Dillian has a lot of value in the rematch," Hearn said. "This is not an opponent for Joshua, but a big fight between two world-class heavyweights and huge British names.

"The negotiations will be difficult but both AJ and Whyte want the fight."

'We're happy to proceed with Wilder in December'

According to reports, representatives in Saudi Arabia are looking to host Joshua-Wilder and Fury against Oleksandr Usyk in December, potentially on the same night.

Joshua has twice fought in Saudi Arabia. He beat Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his world titles in 2019 and lost to Ukraine's Usyk in August 2022.

American Wilder is considered one of the hardest punchers in heavyweight history, with 42 knockouts in his 43 wins.

Usyk, who is likely to defend his titles against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in Poland on 26 August, signed a co-promotion deal with Saud Arabia's Skill Challenge Entertainment on Saturday, meaning his future fights are likely to take place in the Middle East.

"Usyk is locked in for his half of the deal to sign Tyson Fury in December," Hearn said.

"Fury is another story but, from our point of view, subject to final offers and contracts, we're happy to proceed with the Wilder fight in December."

'We'll see what Fury does'

Hearn said he "still very interested in a massive fight" between Joshua and Fury - one which has long been talked about - if other bouts fall through.

Fury, 34, has not fought since stopping Derek Chisora in the 10th round at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

Earlier this month Fury said he had sent Joshua a contract to fight in September. Hearn said the priority is for Joshua to fight in August and then against Wilder later in the year, but has not ruled out a contest with Fury.

"If we can't make the Whyte and Wilder fights, then we'll see what happens with Tyson Fury," Hearn said.

"AJ was very reluctant, as a lot of people are right now, to base his short-term future on the likelihood of Tyson Fury actually doing what he says is going to do."