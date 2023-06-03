Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields (left) is undefeated in 13 fights

Claressa Shields says her fight with Maricela Cornejo will be a "throw-down in Motown" in Detroit on Saturday.

Shields, 28, defends her WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles and her undefeated record against her fellow American at the Little Ceasars Arena.

Detroit is home to the famous Motown recording studios.

"I know she [Cornejo] said she wants to go out there and dance, but you're going to be dancing by yourself because I came to fight," said Shields.

"It's going be a real throw-down in Motown."

Cornejo, 36, has 16 wins and five defeats on her record and stepped in on a week's notice to fight Shields.

She is a big underdog against the undisputed champion, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest of her generation, if not the best female boxer of all time.

"I'm going to go put some money on myself. I knew I'd be the underdog," Cornejo said.

"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is the perfect time for me to take this fight. Some might think that it's short notice, but I'm in tip-top shape."

Shields was scheduled to face Hanna Gabriels, but the Costa Rican was removed from the bout after failing a drug test.

"I'm facing a younger, taller and more savvy opponent in Maricela Cornejo than I was in Hanna Gabriels," Shields said. "But I came to throw down and show my skills.

"Boxing is changing. To be having this fight in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, with the GWOAT [Greatest Woman of All Time], in the main event, we don't get too many of these opportunities."