Luis Alberto Lopez sends Michael Conlan to the canvas to secure victory at the SSE Arena

Michael Conlan says he "paid the price" for a disappointing performance after his fifth-round defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast on Saturday night.

Mexican Lopez retained his IBF featherweight title as Conlan missed out on a first world title.

"Wasn't at the races, couldn't seem to get going and paid the price for it," Conlan said on social media.

"I'm gonna take some time away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are."

It's a second world title defeat for Conlan after he was dramatically knocked out of the ring by Leigh Wood last year.

Lopez took control of the fight in the third round and won it two rounds later when an uppercut sent the Belfast fight to the canvas and the towel was thrown in by his team.

Conlan recovered after being checked by medics in the ring and he has congratulated Lopez on his impressive victory.

He added: "I'm good folks. Congratulations to Lopez on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

"Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can't get back to you all but I appreciate it.

"Again thank you Belfast for the amazing atmosphere and turn out."