Doncaster's Terri Harper retained her WBA light-middleweight title in a close fight with Ivana Habazin in Manchester.

Harper, 26, struggled to find her top form against the Croatian challenger but all three judges scored the fight in her favour.

After her win, Harper reiterated she wants to fight WBO, WBC and IBF champion Natasha Jonas, 38, next in an all-British undisputed fight.

"Let's put on the fight that everyone wants to see," she said.

Jonas is scheduled to defend those belts in Manchester on 1 July on the Liam Smith-Chris Eubank Jr undercard.

"That's why I've come up to this weight," Harper said of the prospective fight. "I think it's every boxer's dream to become undisputed."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Jonas is holding a grudge against Harper over their first fight in 2020 at super-featherweight.

That fight was a draw and Jonas was not given the opportunity of a rematch despite calling for it and is now with a rival promoter, Boxxer.

With four defeats on her 25-fight record, expectations were low that Habazin could pull off a shock.

The 33-year-old was drafted in last week to replace Cecilia Braekhus, who had to withdraw from a fight with Harper in Dublin on the undercard of Katie Taylor's homecoming because of illness.

But Harper started slowly and Habazin was able to stand her ground and tag the defending champion at times.

Harper grew into the fight, however, and was able to bounce back to control the contest, leaning on her superior accuracy and footwork.

"A tough fight. They are the fights I need to get better," said Harper, who has improved her record to 14 wins, one loss and one draw.