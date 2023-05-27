Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury gained a 10th-round win over Derek Chisora in December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has not sent a contract to Anthony Joshua lining up a September fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury, 34, said on Friday he wanted to meet Joshua at Wembley later in the year external-link and had already sent a contract.

"[Fury's team has] reached out but no contract has been sent," said Hearn. external-link

"We're negotiating a fight with [ex-heavyweight champion] Deontay Wilder [in December] and a fight in August. We are not willing to alter those plans."

Speaking on IFL TV, external-link Joshua's promoter Hearn added: "If our plans don't come to fruition we would of course be open to discussing a fight with Tyson Fury. The Tyson Fury fight is a fight Anthony Joshua wants.

"The good news is we're talking, we'll see what happens."

Fury has not fought since retaining his WBC title against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

He wrote on Instagram that a fight against 33-year-old two-time world champion Joshua is "a fight everyone wants to see, including myself".

Fury set a deadline last September, which was not met, and said at the time: "It's officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack."

A mooted fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, was expected to happen in 2023 but fell through.

Fury has 33 wins and one draw from 34 bouts, while Joshua - who beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in London in April - has 25 wins and three defeats in his 28-fight professional career after winning Olympic gold as an amateur in 2012.