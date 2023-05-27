Close menu

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith: Bournemouth's Billam-Smith wins WBO cruiserweight title

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments102

Chris Billam-Smith celebrates
Chris Billam-Smith won a world title at the first time of asking, with Lawrence Okolie suffering a first career defeat

Chris Billam-Smith became the new WBO cruiserweight champion as he dethroned former gym-mate Lawrence Okolie on a memorable night in Bournemouth.

Fighting in his home town in front of 15,000 jubilant fans, underdog Billam-Smith floored Okolie three times en route to a majority points victory.

A frustrated Okolie was twice docked points for holding and grappling as he lost his unbeaten record.

The judges' scorecards read 112-112, 116-107 and 115-108.

Okolie - who was part of trainer Shane McGuigan's gym before the pair split earlier this year - suffered a first career defeat in his 20th professional outing.

"I love being a winner, I love being a champion but I have to take my hat off to him, it was very good work," the beaten fighter told Sky Sports.

"I am just pleased to be here in front of 15,000 with Chris, my friend.

"I just tried to keep my composure but those things do play on your mind. I trained really hard because I know what Chris is made of. He is made of the good stuff."

Billam Smith, a British, Commonwealth and European champion, won his maiden world title as he extended his record to 18 wins and one loss.

"I was sick in bed all week, I didn't eat from Tuesday to Thursday, I managed to put on a brave face," he said.

"I just want to dedicate this to my mum who has breast cancer at the minute. Mum, this is for you, I love you so much."

Billam-Smith shines as Okolie frustrates

Lawrence Okolie is deducted a point
Okolie was docked points for holding and grappling

On a clear summer's evening at the Vitality Stadium, and with the full-throated support of his Bournemouth faithful, 31-year-old Billam-Smith catapulted himself into boxing stardom.

The atmosphere was that of a football crowd but also remarkably intimate for a stadium fight. The sound of jeers for Okolie, cheers for Billam-Smith and chants mocking football rivals Southampton bounced between the four stands.

Okolie was under pressure to deliver an entertaining fight, having been criticised in the past for his awkward and far from fan-friendly style, often grappling his way to victory.

But there were two clinches within the first 30 seconds from Okolie, a sign of things to come.

The referee repeatedly separated the fighters each time Billam-Smith closed the distance. The challenger had a frustrated look on his face as early as the second, with Okolie given warnings for pushing and holding.

There were question marks about whether Okolie would revert to type or if trainer SugarHill Steward could transform the champion into a more entertaining fighter.

But Okolie would follow his single shots with more grappling, often bordering on wrestling.

Having sparred over 300 rounds together, Billiam-Smith presumably knows Okolie's strengths and weaknesses better than any other cruiserweight.

Out of nowhere, he unleashed a left hook which floored a reckless Okolie - who had never been down as a professional - in the fourth round. The Londoner got back to his feet but his legs were unsteady.

Okolie was docked a point in the fifth and seventh rounds, with referee Marcus McDonnell shrugging his shoulders to suggest he had no other choice.

The Hackney fighter fell to the canvas again in the 10th, leaning into a Billam-Smith left hook.

A bloodied Billam-Smith withstood a flurry in the 11th to once again drop Okolie with a punch on the inside before seeing out the win.

The night belongs to Billam-Smith

Lawrence Okolie is knocked down
Billam-Smith floored Okolie in the fourth, 10th and 11th rounds

In an age in which an undefeated record often dictates a fighter's worth and marketability, Okolie must regroup after his shock defeat.

Okolie did not say whether he would activate his rematch clause. At 6ft 5in, he is a big cruiserweight and has previously said he plans to move up to heavyweight in the future.

The night, however, belonged to Billam-Smith, although credit must also go to McGuigan for devising the perfect gameplan.

Billam-Smith first walked into McGuigan's gym as a sparring partner for George Groves and David Haye. Despite no decorated amateur career, he convinced the trainer to let him join the stable and has now reached heights few predicted he ever would.

For years he played second fiddle to Okolie. It was the Londoner who was picked for TeamGB and selected for the Olympics. Okolie was the man headlining cards and being pushed towards world-title fights when both were signed to Matchroom.

A British, Commonwealth, European and now world champion, Billam-Smith has shown he belongs at the top level on an evening which he, and the thousands in attendance on the south coast, will never forget.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, at 23:35 27 May

    The judge who scored that a draw is a joke and should be banned from this profession immediately.

    • Reply posted by kilkenny, at 23:41 27 May

      kilkenny replied:
      Completely agree. Time and again happens in boxing, these judges need to be called out and dealt with.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, at 23:37 27 May

    The right result. Only one man was really trying to box. So much clinching, shoving and anything but punching from Okolie. Yes, probably both of the late knockdowns were harsh, but he could have had double the number of points deducted for holding. He can’t have any complaints. An awful, anti boxing style that has no business holding world title belts.

    • Reply posted by Broony, at 23:39 27 May

      Broony replied:
      Very well put fella. You don't deserve belts boxing like that

  • Comment posted by BigDisco70, at 23:35 27 May

    Whoever scored that a draw needs their head examined!

  • Comment posted by Tommy, at 23:36 27 May

    One judge on the gear.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, at 23:38 27 May

      S Jake replied:
      On the take, more likely.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, at 23:43 27 May

    Okolie was an embarrassment, as was the judge that gifted him 112-112. Steward should be ashamed to be his trainer quite frankly.

  • Comment posted by no, at 23:38 27 May

    Two judges have the winner by 7 & 9 points. The third judge has it a draw. What fight was he watching, three knock downs & 2 points deducted!! A DRAW seriously?

  • Comment posted by MCFC Est 2008, at 23:44 27 May

    How 1 judge scored that a draw when Okolie was knocked down 3 times and docked two points is baffling.

    • Reply posted by Sheuniongal, at 23:46 27 May

      Sheuniongal replied:
      Boxing referees rarely watch the fight, and just sign their cards.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, at 23:39 27 May

    Can only assume that the judge who scored it 112-112 was SugarHill Steward. Embarrassing for any professional judge to score that fight as a draw.

  • Comment posted by mww, at 23:59 27 May

    Judge Benjamin Rodriguez should be arrested for attempted robbery! 112-112? Congrats CBS! Okolie has been stinking it out for years, maybe this is the wake up call he needs.

    • Reply posted by humbly, today at 00:17

      humbly replied:
      Judge probably fell asleep, that was awful fight

  • Comment posted by Wonna, today at 00:03

    Imagine scoring that a draw. Madness

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , at 23:53 27 May

    112-112 is a very bad scorecard, very bad.

    Not the best viewing, but CBS is still a world champ, so congrats to him.

    Not sure Sugar and Okolie is working after these last two fights, but let's see.

    • Reply posted by Athils Thorgisl, at 23:56 27 May

      Athils Thorgisl replied:
      Said exactly the same about Sugarhill and Okolie before the fight to my missus. I'm hundred percent sure that it's not right now.

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, at 23:58 27 May

    Okolie, six feet five but we rarely saw his face because his obsessed with trying to listen to B-M's heartbeat. He used his great reach to include the ref in numerous bear hugs. Someone should have told this guy he was in a boxing match. One of the Judges went shopping during the entire time of the performance.

    • Reply posted by Hal, today at 00:00

      Hal replied:
      Hahahahha!! True dat!

  • Comment posted by Gazoom, today at 00:04

    After 12 rounds of non stop holding on, the only thing Okolie couldn’t hold on to was his world title.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, at 23:48 27 May

    must admit I came in late so only seen from round 8. but first impression was, what the hell is Okolie doing, he must have taken a beating before I started watching. throwing the right then holding in anyway he could, Smith tried to work as he came in and on the inside, got some decent shots off. curious to see the rounds I missed, but I'm guessing the 112-112 was a scandalous read of the fight.

    • Reply posted by Neville Bartos, at 23:51 27 May

      Neville Bartos replied:
      He held way LESS from R8 onwards believe it or not.

  • Comment posted by seaborne, at 23:38 27 May

    Okolie has to be the worst boxer ive ever seen.

    Congratulations Billam smith well deserved mate

  • Comment posted by Bri, at 23:55 27 May

    Okolie has to be the worst watch in Boxing, referee was asking them to break every 3 seconds, never saw such a disjointed boxing fight in my life, 36 minutes we will never get back

  • Comment posted by Hal, at 23:48 27 May

    Can Okoli actually box reminds me of a Audley Harrison from many years ago throws an grabs hold to stop getting any punches back. Who trained this guy cos he looked like a novice in a celebrity boxing match. You won't be able to sell tickets for an Okoli ever fight again he was terrible to watch. maybe he should go to WWE!

  • Comment posted by MJP, at 23:48 27 May

    Turned over to watch Wood v Lara fight but was watching sky live blog. Okolie absolutely dreadful to watch, awful style. Eddie Hearn not silly when he let Okolie go. Face of Sky😂. Well done to CBS.

  • Comment posted by brian hannah, today at 00:05

    How was Okolie not disqualified , made more contact with shoulders and head than gloves, the holding was ridiculous and he should have been dealt with more sternly.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 00:09

      Mike replied:
      Because it was still an enjoyable fight and the crowd could of started a riot had a fight like that been a dq, Frank Bruno Vs Tyson both fights could of been a dq and the ref has to take in to consideration the crowd and how big and exciting the fight is ;-)

  • Comment posted by htv, at 23:52 27 May

    Okolie was awful, should have been disqualified... he needs a major change in his game plan... Billam-Smith must have thought he was in the WWE.. ok 2 "no knock downs" but honestly .. looked like Okolie was in a different sport.. Well done Billam Smith

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport