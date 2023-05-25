Close menu

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr: Americans to fight for undisputed welterweight title

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr
Crawford (left) and Spence Jr are both unbeaten

Terence Crawford is to fight fellow American Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight title on 29 July in Las Vegas.

Crawford, 35, is the WBO champion, while 33-year-old Spence holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts in the category.

"Finally giving the fans what they want," said Spence on Instagram.

"The wait is over, it's game time," said Crawford. "Everybody come out, show support and watch me fry this fish."

Crawford is unbeaten in 39 fights, while Spence has a 28-fight undefeated record.

Spence last fought when he beat Cuba's Yordenis Ugas in April 2022, while Crawford retained his WBO welterweight world title with a win against Russian David Avanesyan in December 2022.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 19:12

    I’ve had enough of people saying fights these days don’t happen when they just mean Fury, there have been some wicked fights made when casuals keep saying this and that won’t get made, this is amazing, Tank Vs Garcia was a match up not many thought would happen also

