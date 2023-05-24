Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron says it is "time she went belt collecting" after defending her undisputed light-welterweight crown against Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday.

England's Cameron, 32, inflicted the first defeat of home favourite Taylor's career, winning by majority decision.

Taylor, 36, was attempting to add Cameron's titles to her undisputed lightweight championship.

"I'd love to go down to lightweight to get her belts," Cameron said.

"I think now it's about my legacy. All fight week, as much as she is Katie Taylor, me and my team kept saying this is about me. We made it about me.

"My last fight was against an undisputed champion [Jessica McCaskill] the weight above me and I've just defended my belts against the undisputed world champion at lightweight.

"Now it's time I went belt collecting."

Cameron's win was her 18th as a professional as she outclassed arguably the greatest female fighter of all time in Taylor.

Taylor, who has held the undisputed lightweight title for almost four years, defending it seven times, was unbeaten in 22 fights going into the contest in front of passionate home support in Dublin.

Cameron has said everything was in Taylor's favour leading up to the fight, even as far as the ring walks, where, in a break from boxing tradition, the Irishwoman entered the arena last, despite being the challenger.

"It could have been the wrong decision on the night. It would have been bad for boxing," said Cameron.

"I'm just glad the judges were fair, the boxing gods were looking down on me and let me have the right decision."

Promotor Eddie Hearn has said the rematch between the pair will take place in Dublin again, however Cameron's coach Jamie Moore says the light-welterweight champion deserves her own homecoming.

She is Northampton's first boxing world champion, but has only once fought close to home when she won her first world title in 2020 in Milton Keynes.