Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor: English fighter stuns Taylor to defend world titles

By Coral BarryBBC Sport in Dublin

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron celebrates victory
Chantelle Cameron remains undefeated, with 18 wins in 18 fights

England's Chantelle Cameron delivered the first professional defeat of Katie Taylor's career to retain her undisputed light-welterweight crown in Dublin.

Taylor's homecoming was seven years in the making, but the undisputed lightweight champion could not deliver the dream result for her supporters as she lost out on majority decision.

Cameron's class shone through in a relentlessly paced contest, with one judge scoring it a 95-95 draw.

The other two scorecards read 96-94 to 32-year-old Cameron, who extends her undefeated record to 18 wins.

"If I'm honest I wasn't expecting the decision to go my way," Cameron told BBC Radio 5 Live after her win.

"I'm over the moon it went my way and the right woman got her arm raised."

Taylor, 36, suffered her first loss since crashing out of Rio Olympics in 2016 and her first defeat in 22 pro fights while Cameron staked her claim as one of the world's best by beating the sport's biggest female star.

As Cameron was embraced by her team when the results were read out, Taylor dropped her arm, visibly distraught at seeing her long-awaited homecoming end in defeat.

The scorecards deflated the partisan crowd, but promoter Eddie Hearn quickly raised spirits again by revealing there would be an immediate rematch in the autumn in Dublin.

Cameron said she expected to be treated as the champion in their next fight.

"I need to speak to my team because everything was in Katie's favour in this fight," she said.

Taylor, who grew up just a 30-minute drive from the 3Arena, was humble in defeat.

"I was expecting a gruelling fight and that's what it was," she said.

"I obviously came up short. I always love a challenge and I'm looking forward to the rematch.

"This isn't how I wanted the homecoming to go but I'm grateful that this event could sell out in a couple of minutes."

Taylor's ring walk reception lives up to hype

Katie Taylor makes her ring walk
Taylor had never fought at home as a pro

In a career brimming full of incredible achievements, Taylor's homecoming will surely go down as one of her most memorable nights, if not her most accomplished performances.

Pro boxing in Ireland has been on its knees since a gangland shooting at a weigh-in at the Regency hotel in 2016 effectively ended big time boxing in the country.

It was only fitting that potentially Ireland's greatest ever boxer was the one to bring it back.

Taylor waited her entire pro career, 22 fights, to fight at home again and was competing as the challenger for the first time in four years.

Cameron had not been afforded any of the trappings of the champion in fight week, her name second on the posters and the Northampton fighter was the first to make her ring walk, breaking from tradition.

Many had wondered whether the occasion would overawe Cameron, but she cut a relaxed figure as 'Three Little Birds' rang out during her ring walk.

The first glimpse of Taylor promoted the noise to reach a new level. Cameron, shadow boxing and sharing jokes with her team, turned her back on Taylor's entrance as her challenger finally appeared.

Dressed in gold and black like Cameron, Taylor enjoyed an unusually long ring walk, singing as she slowly made her way to the ring.

She stopped at the ropes to take one last look at the feverish crowd before entering the ring.

Cameron produces career-best performance

Chantelle Cameron punches Katie Taylor
Cameron never slowed down over 10 fast-paced rounds

Cameron had vowed to swarm Taylor from the off and she made good on that promise in the opening round, piling the pressure on her opponent and rarely firing single punches.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist was fighting on the backfoot, trying to deliver counters as Cameron continued to push the pace brilliantly.

Cameron was light on her feet as the aggressor, but the crowd roared whenever Taylor's renowned accuracy shone through.

The home favourite landed a right-left combination at her trademark lightning speed in the second to huge roars, but those moments of success were fleeting.

Cameron came out quickly in the second, producing a lovely combination on the backfoot as Taylor moved in.

Taylor was able to respond moments later and was trying to push Cameron back with straight hands, but could not stop the champion pouring forward.

The partisan crowd would erupt with every punch Taylor landed, no matter how glancing. UFC star Conor McGregor was among those going hoarse at ringside urging Taylor on.

Cameron remained dominant, however, and Taylor's hair began to fall out of her plaits as she tried her best to time power-counters.

But Taylor needed to move at a relentless pace to avoid Cameron.

Cameron regularly mixed up head and body shots, and was in control of the contest at the mid-way point.

But Taylor's heart is well-documented, she has dug deep in fights before and come out on top.

Searching for that spark, Taylor stood in the centre of the ring in the sixth with Cameron, content to box up close, targeting Cameron's head at speed.

But as she would do throughout the entire fight, Cameron responded with her own heavy shots and never appeared troubled.

The Briton then enjoyed a stellar seventh round, landing a right hand in the opening seconds and more heavy punches to the body of Taylor.

Into the eighth, and the crowd urged Taylor to stand and fight with Cameron, which she did, before having to eat a sharp uppercut from the champion.

The eighth bell arrived with both women swinging from the hips.

Chantelle Cameron celebrates victory
Cameron was an underdog fighting Taylor in Dublin

The penultimate round saw Taylor desperately trying to wrestle control, but Cameron expertly rode the storm, landing when she could with some smart boxing.

The two went toe-to-toe again moments later, both lowering their heads, but once again Cameron appeared to come off the better in exchanges and strolled back to her corner confidently for the final instructions.

The fight's pace barely slowed throughout and Taylor sensing she needed a big finish, began to step forward first in the final round, punching in threes and fours.

Cameron tagged her challenger with short rights as the crowd began to chant 'Katie, Katie' trying to encourage their fighter, but a last-gasp knockdown never seemed likely as Cameron reached the finish line with ease.

Apprehension filled the arena as both fighters' teams celebrated.

There were several nervous minutes for Cameron and her corner as they awaited the results.

They would have been forgiven for fearing the worst when the first scorecard was announced as a draw, but there was to be no hometown controversy as Cameron was confirmed a deserved winner.

  • Comment posted by mambo, today at 00:29

    If the fight was held anywhere else in the world it would have been 97-93 unanimous to Cameron.
    I have a lot of time for Taylor, but she was well beaten tonight.

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 00:22

    At least in womens boxing, champions face champions with no nonsense, no silly instagram posts, you get the fights you want to see. Something maybe the mens heavyweight division can take advice from..

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:25

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I do agree, although they kind of have to to generate the same interest and more money which, sadly, the men do without facing each other. I think that's a sad fact but a fact non the less. Real shame and fair play KT taking this fight at an un natural weight for her. She could have had a much much easier home coming.

  • Comment posted by Feed Him, today at 00:24

    Excellent. So pleased about this. Every plug for this fight on BBC radio was bigging up Taylor with absolutely zero reference to Cameron's equally impressive record. Reminder to the BBC, the initials come from BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation. As such you should give equal or more information and support to the UK side of things.

    • Reply posted by Trevelyanscorn, today at 00:34

      Trevelyanscorn replied:
      Why do you hate the Irish?

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:22

    Decent fight. Taylor not big enough for Cameron IMO. Women's boxing needs 3 minute rounds, and no this is not a negative comment about women boxing, as already mentioned I enjoyed the fight, but every time it seemed to get going it ended. From my understanding most women would want this too so why not? Also rematch shouldn't be in Dublin again, Cameron deserves a more neutral venue next time out

    • Reply posted by Save Beeb, today at 00:33

      Save Beeb replied:
      Couldn't agree more. Taylor stepped up and like so many boxing champions it is a step too far. No shame in that. She is fighting the undisputed chamption. Do you think Taylor would have done better if the rounds were longer?

  • Comment posted by Save Beeb, today at 00:31

    Congratulations Cameron. I think the women's rounds are a little too short. Why can't they be fighting for three minutes? Every time a round got going the bell went. Why not extend it to 2min 30?

  • Comment posted by Archibald Meatpants, today at 00:31

    Why a rematch? She was the challenger and was beaten. Eddie loves a pound note doesn't he.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 00:41

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      How many decades since the pound note was ended?

  • Comment posted by Hawthorns, today at 00:42

    Well done Cameron, well deserved win, Taylor decent boxer but had to many decisions go her way over the last 6 years, glad at least two of the judges had the balls to score it correctly although I think Cameron won by a larger amount, great fight though.

    • Reply posted by Le Saq, today at 00:46

      Le Saq replied:
      I don't think all judges scored it correctly... it was never a 55-55 match. Cameron won that easily. I don't think Katie gave her enough respect when being questioned at the end.

  • Comment posted by NicolaSturgeon, today at 00:44

    You can feel the BBC's disappointment that the Englishwoman won. Plus ça change.

    • Reply posted by bogmanstar, today at 00:58

      bogmanstar replied:
      Nonsense. I listened to BBC Radio 5 and the commentators were all offering advice about what Cameron needed to do to win. Their commentary was fair, but they clearly were rooting for the English fighter. Not sure what you were listening to mate.

  • Comment posted by Kiwinz, today at 01:06

    Katie is a fantastic boxer but not at this weight at 36yrs of age. I would forget the rematch this is only going to go one way and that would take away from Katie's legacy. A Serrano rematch is the best option then retire Katie.

  • Comment posted by Maynard, today at 00:40

    Seems almost all the pundits on the BBC fight analysis page called this one wrong ;-)
    Well done Cameron

  • Comment posted by Deebs, today at 00:40

    Absolutely legendary performance from Chantelle. Hopefully she gets the respect she deserves now. She doesn't run from anyone and she beats them all with minimal fuss. A proper, proper champion and Northampton is immensely proud of her!

    • Reply posted by bogmanstar, today at 01:05

      bogmanstar replied:
      I dunno. She beat someone who's been below par for a couple of years, at least. Taylor largely a name these days, speed and stamina well gone.

  • Comment posted by mentor, today at 00:33

    Thought was a great fight. Glad Cameron won. would have loved to see Conor McGregor's reaction at the end.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 00:40

    This has been coming for a while - if there were as many female boxers as male this would have happened a while back.

  • Comment posted by first five-eighth , today at 01:17

    Taylor always has fast combinations, but Camerson too strong, used her jab well to close the distance, pushed Taylor back and outworked her.

    Disappointing for Taylor who's a quality fighter, but stepping up is always a risk.

    Others would say she should have lost b4, & won a couple of controversial decisions that others had her losing (Persoon & Serrano).

  • Comment posted by Don Bassett, today at 01:06

    Broadcasters seemed more enamoured by that eejit McGregor jumping to his feet every five minutes, having placed him front and centre for the cameras ringside :)

    • Reply posted by taggartflood, today at 01:17

      taggartflood replied:
      The 'eejit' made 96 million dollars or more last year . I hope Katie and Chantelle made a few bob . Katie should retire after next fight or sooner . Well done the English girl . What people have to do these days to make more than a crust ;(

  • Comment posted by bogmanstar, today at 00:56

    Taylor is a boxing fanatic, but she's pushing 37. And it's been very obvious that over the last 2 years that Taylor's main attributes - speed and stamina - had both noticeably diminished. Unlike a few years ago, Taylor can no longer turn it on for a full round. She should have retired a couple of years ago, but boxing is her life and she will have to be dragged away from boxing.

    • Reply posted by English Great Chantelle Cameron, today at 01:07

      English Great Chantelle Cameron replied:
      Her Yorkshire father would not say that. A Taylor, an either-or English-Norman surname x;)

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:55

    Katie Taylor is a legend but she should not move to a weight that is unsuitable for her. Canelo made the same mistake. keep to your own fighting weight or your opponent has an unfair advantage!

    • Reply posted by Alex Moss, today at 01:01

      Alex Moss replied:
      Which is exactly why Fury has done so well, he basically fights at another weight again that is above the heavyweight division in truth

  • Comment posted by plammo, today at 01:10

    Ireland’s greatest ever fighter? Boy but these people like to rewrite history. Either that or they have no real depth of understanding or experience of their chosen sport. Dempsey, Mcguigan, Collins to name probably not even the best over the years. Come on Coral at least read some history before you rewrite it.

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 01:23

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      Dempsey Irish? The guy had never even set foot in Ireland, never mind actually being Irish.
      As for the other 2, neither of them were an undisputed champion, nor did they make as many title defenses as Taylor.

  • Comment posted by Refresh, today at 00:28

    Taylor a Hearn lovie. No power had 1/2 dozen dogdy decisions gone her way. Mediocre

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 01:19

    Katie has been lucky past few fights

    • Reply posted by Kiwinz, today at 01:25

      Kiwinz replied:
      Yes, Katie lost the Persoon fight at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

