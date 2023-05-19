Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor (left) ready for 'greatest night' of her career

In a career packed with remarkable achievements, Katie Taylor is adamant her greatest moment is still to come.

The undefeated Irishwoman has looked every inch the returning hero this week in Dublin as she prepares to fight undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron.

Often reserved and guarded, Taylor has let her excitement creep out as she prepares to fight for a world title in her homeland for the first time.

When she emerged for the public workout in Dundrum, she appeared momentarily shaken.

In the ring, waving to the adoring crowd, she turned to look at her mother Bridget, who was equally wide-eyed. There was a quick acknowledgment, a second of 'whoa, look at this' between them.

There will be more moments of awe for one of Ireland's most prestigious athletes as the first bell approaches on Saturday.

The 3Arena's amphitheatre forces the noise down into one spot. Taylor and England's Cameron may fight in stadiums for the rest of their careers and never experience noise like it again.

"I want to see if I have what it takes," Taylor says.

"The great thing about professional boxing is it's not always about talent. You have to see who the more durable fighter is.

"Especially on these big nights - who has the bigger heart? Those things really matter on nights like this. I don't think anyone has a bigger heart than me."

It is remarkable to think what Taylor has achieved, and hard to imagine what more could come.

From a 10-year-old barred from boxing in her country with a then impossible Olympic dream to the seasoned two-weight world champion who commands a legion of loyal fans and is the face of women's boxing, her journey has been epic.

It is legendary in Ireland, where she is far more than a national treasure to an island that has seen immense social and cultural change during her lifetime.

The Irish constitution officially recognises a woman's place is in the home, but in reality that Ireland has faded in recent decades.Taylor - alongside others including Ireland's first female world champion, Deirdre Gogarty - has smashed the traditional expectations of Irishwomen.

But all of her achievements to date have been away from home - Olympic gold at London 2012, world titles won in Cardiff, New York, Philadelphia and Manchester, and last year's epic against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor gives the impression she has every intention of rectifying that now Ireland has welcomed back big-time boxing.

"I think the only thing that could top Madison Square Garden was a homecoming fight like this," she says.

"Having a chance to box in front of my people, having a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on such an iconic, epic night. This could possibly be the best night of my career to date.

"This is all I've ever wanted since I turned pro six years ago. We didn't bring big-time boxing home to have some ordinary fight - we're bringing it back with a huge mega-fight and I think it is going to be epic."

Why has Ireland shunned major boxing events?

Ireland has not hosted a major boxing event since a fatal shooting at a weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Hotel in 2016.

There has been no official ban, but security concerns and the associated costs have made it very difficult for promoters.

Boxing in Ireland has also been afflicted by the rise of Daniel Kinahan.

Alongside retired boxer Matthew Macklin, Dubliner Kinahan set up promotional and managerial company MTK Global and advised some of the biggest stars of the sport - including Britons Tyson Fury and Josh Taylor.

Named in the Irish courts as heading one of Europe's most brutal drug gangs, Kinahan was one of several leading members of an organised crime group to be hit with financial sanctions in 2022.

Taylor was never signed to the now defunct MTK Global, but Cameron was. And Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has said he regularly dealt with Kinahan before sanctions were imposed.

Through it all, the Irishwoman - with all her world-title wins and impeccable public image - has provided the perfect antidote to the troubles that have plagued the sport in her country.

Her record is unblemished with 22 fights and 22 wins, and at age 36 she has no plans to call it a day should she become just the second two-weight champion of the four-belt era in men's and women's boxing.

America's Claressa Shields, one of the few female fighters who could credibly challenge Taylor as the world's best, achieved the feat in 2021.

"If I was to retire on Saturday I would have a few regrets," Taylor says.

"I'm certainly not thinking of retirement right now. I love my sport, I'm still so passionate about it.

"I'm not tired of getting up in the mornings or getting punched in the face yet.

"I do love my sport and I don't feel like I'm slowing down yet. There's a lot of big nights for me in the future."