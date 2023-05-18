Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Broadhurst travelled to the US earlier this year to spar with Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Katie Taylor vowed to produce the best performance of her career against Chantelle Cameron in her first fight in Ireland as a professional.

Taylor, 36, moves up to light-welterweight to challenge undisputed champion Cameron in Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Taylor said her main aim when she turned pro was to fight at home.

"It's amazing to bring big-time boxing back to this nation where it belongs," the Irishwoman said.

"I have a chance to make history and nobody is going to take that away from me."

Cameron, Britain's first female undisputed champion, accepted a call-out from Taylor on Instagram when the Irish star's rematch with Amanda Serrano fell through.

The Northampton fighter said she had no reservations about accepting the fight.

"For me this fight is bigger than becoming undisputed champion," Cameron said.

"It will definitely be hostile. But it'll be tunnel vision. Focus on the job at hand and that's to win."

There have been no major boxing events in Ireland since the shooting at a weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Hotel in 2016.

Security concerns and associated costs have made it near impossible for a major boxing event to be held in the country ever since.

Taylor turned professional just nine months after the gangland shooting that claimed the life of David Byrne.

"We're turning a new leaf for Irish boxing," undisputed lightweight champion Taylor said.

"Hopefully this is the first of many nights in Ireland. Young girls are looking up to myself and Chantelle. It's absolutely fantastic.

"They're going to grow up with big dreams as well."

When Serrano pulled of their scheduled rematch on 20 May, Taylor said she felt like her long-anticipated homecoming was "slipping away" from her.

She could not have picked a tougher task as a replacement than Cameron, who is undefeated in 17 fights and a history-maker in her own right.Taylor last fought in Ireland as an amateur and although she has been her usual reserved, calm self for much of the build-up her excitement to be back on home turf has shown at times.It is clear the star attraction wants fight week to go by quickly.

Before the customary face-off at the end of the news conference, Taylor was waiting for Cameron in the centre of the stage when she realised she didn't have her belts with her.Pioneer Cecilia Braekhus fights Terri Harper on Saturday night on the undercard and went through a similar process to Taylor to bring boxing back to Norway.The former undisputed welterweight champion said she knew exactly how Taylor felt and could not envision anyone beating her on home soil, not even a fighter as skilled as Cameron.The Briton has a mammoth task on her hand, and knows she has to produce her best against arguably the world's leading female fighter on a hugely emotional night for the hometown hero.Taylor will hope a big win can heal the wounds boxing has suffered in Ireland in recent decades and begin a new era of big fight nights in the country. But Cameron has vowed to spoil that party.