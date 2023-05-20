Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Haney (left) holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts

Undisputed world lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles by beating Vasiliy Lomachenko on points.

American Haney won by unanimous decision - 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 - despite landing 110 punches to Ukraine's Lomachenko 124 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Haney, 24, is unbeaten in 30 fights, which includes 15 knockouts.

He became boxing's youngest undisputed champion when he beat Australia's George Kambosos last year.

He is also the first fighter to hold all four belts in the lightweight division.