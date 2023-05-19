Cameron v Taylor: Hearn, Bellew, Frampton, Mayer & Harper predict their winner

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor will be hoping for a homecoming to remember when she faces England's Chantelle Cameron at light-welterweight on Saturday.

Taylor will fight in Ireland for the first time as a professional as she attempts to become a two-weight undisputed world champion at Dublin's 3Arena.

The 36-year-old is a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and has won all 22 fights as a professional.

Cameron is also undefeated in 17 professional fights but, despite being the champion, heads into the fight as the underdog.

Can the 32-year-old shock the sport and catapult herself into boxing stardom? Or will Taylor cement her legacy with a career-defining win?

The fight will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, while the BBC Sport website will have a live text commentary page, featuring all the build-up and undercard action from 21:00.

We have asked big names from the world of boxing for their opinions on the big fight.

Former super-featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer: "If you had five dollars and you had to, I would go with what's on paper. I would go on facts, the history and I would go with Katie Taylor to make those adjustments and come out on top. Even if it's by just a little bit, which she has done several times before. She pulls out those wins and steals those rounds and gets that W."

Heavyweight contender Frazer Clarke: "A great fight. I'm really looking forward to it. People are saying Taylor is on the slide and Chantelle has everything to prove. It's a compelling fight but, in Ireland against Taylor who will be more than up for it, probably at her very best, I could see her rolling back the years. I'm going with Taylor on points."

Olympic gold medallist and undefeated pro Lauren Price: "I'm really excited for the fight. Taylor is a phenomenal boxer, someone I've always looked up to. Cameron is great, a world champion. She's game, can fight, is tough. It will be a close one. I can't pick a winner. If Cameron can apply the pressure then she could catch Taylor. But you can't take anything from Taylor. If it goes to points, especially in Ireland, she could win."

Former world champion Andy Lee: "I pick Katie to win. Could be a hard fight, but she's the superior boxer, has the home advantage. She gets a good older leader, few rounds in the bag, Cameron will try to close the gap but I think Katie will win."

Irish welterweight Paddy Donovan: "Katie here in Ireland is going to be very, very hard to beat. She's hard to beat anywhere in the world, but with the Irish fans, it's almost impossible to beat Katie.

Undefeated featherweight Karriss Artingstall: "It's a quality fight. I'm stuck on the fence. Cameron has got what it takes to beat her. Taylor is very fast, she is hard to pin down and land shots on. She does tend to get involved in scraps though and I don't think that's wise against Cameron. I just don't know what will happen."

Northern Ireland's two-weight world champion Carl Frampton: "It's a hard fight to call. Because I respect and admire both girls, and know them both personally, I'm not going to make a prediction. Also, I genuinely see it as a real 50/50. I'm just hoping for a good fight. What I will say is that Taylor could have fought anybody while waiting on Amanda Serrano, which in my opinion is an easier fight than Cameron. Taylor could have had her pick of any opponent and sold out the 3Arena in Dublin. Instead she's fighting the best girl in the division above. That's very brave."

Unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas: "I want Chantelle to win. I've been mates with her since being on Team GB and she's helped me out with a lot of sparring. I do think she will win on points."

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn: "I'm not picking a winner. I admire them. Chantelle Cameron is going to have to start this fight like a train, and she will. She's got to engage with Katie Taylor, got to force her into a war."

WBA light-middleweight champion Terri Harper: "Probably be the hardest fight of Katie's career. I just feel like with the Irish crowd behind will give her that extra push when it gets tough in the ring. I see Taylor being victorious."

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew: "We don't know how good Cameron is yet, no one has defeated her. We don't know the ceiling for either of these fighters. The only thing stopping me go all out on Chantelle is this stage, this arena. This is all new to Chantelle. If she keeps cool, I think she can shock the world."

Lightweight Gary Cully: "Taylor wants all the smoke and I believe she's the best in the world. I believe she'll come through on Saturday night. Gary Cully victory, Katie Taylor fight - that's all I can see on Saturday night."