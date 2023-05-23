Josh Taylor (right) was fortunate to beat Jack Catterall after a lacklustre showing last time out

Two years on from the crowning moment of his career, Josh Taylor is heading back to the United States seeking to remind everyone just what a special fighter he is.

After defeating Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to become the UK's first undisputed champion of the four-belt era in May 2021, the Scot seemingly had the world at his feet.

Since then he has only fought once, however. And that was a highly controversial points victory against Jack Catterall in Glasgow that was widely criticised.

He has responded to that criticism - and at times outright abuse - through traditional and social media, but Taylor, 32, knows the best place to silence his critics is in the ring.

The 10 June meeting (11 June 03:00 BST) with American Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden gives him that opportunity.

"I've got the bit between my teeth to make a big, bold statement that I am the best [140lbs] fighter on the planet and the best fighter in the UK pound for pound," said Taylor.

"It's a huge opportunity. Just saying it - Madison Square Garden, Teofimo Lopez - it just brings a huge smile on my face, I'm absolutely flying for it.

"I'm just so happy to be fighting in the Mecca of boxing. It gives me that fire in my belly just thinking about it, boxing in that same arena all the greats have boxed in.

"I've got the bit between my teeth because of the flak I've taken after the last performance. People are quick to forget what I've achieved in the sport in such a small amount of time.

"Eighteen fights and becoming undisputed champion, no-one has ever done it, the first one in the UK. People are quick to forget that," he tells BBC Scotland at his training camp in Liverpool before he leaves for the US on Friday.

There is no denying, though, that things have not worked out as Taylor would have wanted since the Ramirez fight.

His sole defence of the four belts against Catterall in February last year was viewed beforehand as a stepping stone to bigger things.

But he admits he "took his eye off the ball", cutting corners in his preparation then flopping on his big homecoming at the Hydro in Glasgow, leaving the ring lucky to still be in possession of his titles after the judges denied Catterall the victory many thought he deserved.

A rematch was long mooted and terms were agreed for the pair to meet again in February before Taylor's foot injury caused the bout to be shelved.

The WBO - whose belt is the last of the four light-welterweight world titles Taylor still holds after being forced to vacate the others - installed Lopez as its mandatory challenger, so the stage is set a for a fascinating encounter.

His victory against Vasyl Lomachenko marks Teofimo Lopez (left) out as a dangerous opponent for Josh Taylor

The 25-year-old captured global attention when he pulled off a stunning win against the great Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020 and, while his star has fallen slightly after defeat by George Kambosos and a couple of laboured performances since moving up to light-welterweight, he remains a box-office attraction as a result of his exciting style and confident persona.

"You don't beat Lomachenko if you're not a good fighter," Taylor says. "He's very good, he's got good attributes.

"He's fast, athletic, looks like he's quite powerful and he's got a good boxing brain too, so I've definitely got my hands full.

"It could be a highly skilled boxing match and go the 12 rounds but I think with his style and his personality, I'm not going to have to go looking for him and, the way I box, you don't have to go looking for me if you want to have a fight.

"It's got the potential to be an absolute firecracker - fireworks from the very get-go. One of us will get caught and I don't see us seeing the final bell if that's the case - I can see him going on his back.

"He has a lot of flaws and makes a lot of mistakes. I can see me knocking him out early."

Taylor's struggle to boil down to 140lb for the Catterall fight is well documented and he previously indicated his days as a light-welterweight were numbered.

While he still feels a move up to welterweight is around the corner, the 'Tartan Tornado' believes he is capable of getting down to 10st without becoming a diminished force.

"The weight is good this time, we're on target and I'm doing everything really well. I know I can do it, I'm a career 140-pounder. I won't lie, it's getting a little bit harder to make the weight as I get older. The move to welterweight will be inevitable.

"But we've got some big fights at 140 still. The rematch with Regis Prograis, the rematch with Jack Catterall, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia coming up to 140, so there are still big fights.

"Legacy-wise, I still want to become a two-weight world champion. I want to move up to welterweight and challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence."

Allied to his struggles with the weight, there was a sense Taylor got his tactics wrong against Catterall.

Despite enjoying a close relationship with trainer Ben Davison, Taylor relocated his training base to Liverpool to link up with Joe McNally.

"It was a big decision," Taylor said. "I just felt in the end I was getting steered away from my main attributes - what made me me.

"I just felt 'why try to fix something that wasn't broken?' I'm back to my old perky self with Joe and the new team around me - a new mindset.

"I like his approach to boxing, working hard but also working smart. He's a very smart man Joe but he's got that authority about him as well.

"I wish I'd found him a couple of years ago because this is where I will be finishing the rest of my career."