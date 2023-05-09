Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Joyce says his 'journey will continue' after Zhilei Zhang loss

British heavyweight Joe Joyce has triggered his rematch with China's Zhilei Zhang.

Joyce, 37, suffered the first pro defeat of his career to Zhang in April, losing via a sixth-round technical knockout.

Zhang's victory saw him replace Joyce in having WBO mandatory challenger status to champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"Rematch clause activated. Taking back what's mine," Joyce said on Twitter confirming the news.

Joyce was undefeated in 15 fights with 14 knockouts before losing to Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Zhang, 40, confirmed after his win Joyce had the option of an immediate rematch but said he would prefer it took place in China.

Zhang was reportedly in talks with WBC champion Tyson Fury over a potential fight this summer.

Usyk must face WBA and IBF mandatory challengers Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic before his WBO challenger, meaning Zhang will have to wait until 2024 to face the reigning WBO champion.

Zhang and Fury would need to agree a step-aside deal with Joyce if they were to fight next.

Joyce and Fury are both promoted by Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren.