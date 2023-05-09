Last updated on .From the section Boxing

'I need to avenge loss' Eubank Jr & Smith prepare for rematch

Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr has been moved to 1 July because of an injury to the Liverpudlian.

Smith, 34, stopped Eubank in January and was scheduled to fight him again on 17 June in Manchester at the AO Arena.

Eubank agreed to move the date after Smith asked for a delay to aid recovery from the minor injury.

"It's just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100%," Smith said.

"A 100% Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday."

Smith is on a four-fight winning streak, those wins all via stoppage, while 33-year-old Eubank aims to avenge the third defeat of his career.

The venue and undercard card remain the same, with Savannah Marshall set to face undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall, 31, moves up in weight to face 35-year-old American Crews-Dezurn, whose only defeat on her record is to Claressa Shields.

Both Crews-Dezurn and Marshall have lost to Shields, with the Briton suffering her first pro defeat to the unbeaten American last October.

Liverpool's Natasha Jonas is also in action as she defends her light-middleweight titles.