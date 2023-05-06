Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price (left) has won European, commonwealth, world and Olympic gold medals

Lauren Price beat Kirstie Bavington in the inaugural British Female Welterweight Championship bout in Birmingham.

The Welsh fighter outclassed her opponent to claim a unanimous points victory after 10 rounds.

Price, 28, adds the new belt which was unveiled this week to her Olympic gold medal.

"I can't put it into words really," Price said in the ring after her victory.

"The Olympics, that was a dream of mine, now in the pro game I'm starting all over again. To add more history to my name is amazing.

"Kirstie is a fantastic fighter - I needed the best camp and to be on my A-game. We made history together."

This was only Price's fourth professional fight, however the boxer from Ystrad Mynach is one of the most highly decorated amateur boxers to come out of the UK. She has won European, commonwealth and world gold medals, as well as most famously at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

That class showed here, as she consistently punched harder and faster than the brave Bavington, who withstood plenty of punishment but never looked like being able to deal enough back.

A strong left to Bavington's face in the third round and a flurry of jabs in the fourth demonstrated Price's superiority, and she found the stronger shots throughout.

Bavington, accompanied into the arena by Birmingham rapper Lady Leshurr in a spine-tingling ring walk, fought back late on as an engrossing fight opened up, but Price always had too much.