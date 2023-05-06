Last updated on .From the section Boxing

For much of his professional boxing career, Jay Harris has combined the sport with working night shifts in a warehouse

Wales' Jay Harris says he is honoured to have become a British champion as he has emulated his father Peter Harris.

Harris won the British flyweight title by beating Sheffield's Tommy Frank on Friday, with the fighter's corner throwing in the towel in the 10th round after a pulsating fight in Rotherham.

The 32-year old Harris, who has fought for a world title in the past, would probably have retired had he lost.

"This is probably the most important belt to myself," Harris said.

"It's nice now to have a father and son in the history books who have won the British title. Making history."

Harris' father Peter was a professional between 1983 and 1996, winning a British title in 1988 and has been a big influence on his son, who challenged for a world title.

After unsuccessfully challenging for the WBC flyweight title in Texas in 2020 against Julio Cesar Martinez, Harris admitted he considered retirement following 2021 defeats by Ricardo Sandoval and Hector Flores Calixto.

However, Harris opted to continue and has now completed the family double of joining father Peter as a British champion as his hard work with trainer Gary Lockett has paid off.

It means Harris, from Swansea, has now won British, Commonwealth and European titles in his career, becoming the 10th Welshman to do so.

Harris and Frank produced a dramatic fight with Harris cut early above his right eye and Frank looking to force a stoppage for what would have been a landmark career win.

However, Harris began to take a grip on the fight in the middle rounds and his heavy shots, which Frank was increasingly unable to respond to, prompted the Englishman's corner to throw in the towel in the 10th round.

"He set a very fast pace from the go. I knew my conditioning," Harris added.

"Big up to my dad and my strength and conditioning coach, and my dietician.

"We conditioned so well for it, so I knew I was fit whatever he was going to throw at me. I think my experience took over in the end. I kept my composure, picked the right shots and got him out of there.

"He caught me with some lovely shots. He had a game plan and stuck at it, going to my body straight away. Obviously he thought I was weak to the body. I proved everyone wrong. I came out British champion and I've completed the set."