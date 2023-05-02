Last updated on .From the section Boxing

David Light (left) suffered the first defeat of his career against Lawrence Okolie in his 21st fight

New Zealand boxer David Light suffered a mild stroke and needed an operation to remove a blood clot after his defeat by Lawrence Okolie in March.

Light, 31, initially showed no ill-effects after the bout in Manchester and returned home to New Zealand.

But after feeling unwell the cruiserweight was admitted to hospital in Auckland for surgery on April 17.

"This is like another fight camp for me, I've got to train hard, rehab and work on getting better," said Light.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is still recuperating in hospital but doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"It's horrible. It's really hard for all of us to see him like that," said Light's coach Isaac Peach.

Peach would not be drawn on whether Light would fight again, adding: "That's for David to answer, not me."