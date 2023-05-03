Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul Alvarez (left) will defend his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles against John Ryder

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez said he is "bringing this fight to the people" in a momentous yet chaotic news conference for Saturday's bout against John Ryder.

The Mexican will defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against the Briton at Estadio Akron in his home city of Guadalajara.

Alvarez, 32, will fight in Mexico for the first time in since 2011.

"I feel happy to be back in happy with the people who support me in the beginning," he told BBC Sport.

"I feel great. It's unbelievable the things I've done all my life and all my career. I'm glad to be here, coming as the best fight. I'm bringing this fight to the people. It's an honour for me."

Mexico braced for Alvarez homecoming

The news conference was held at Hotel Rui Plaza in Guadalajara, approximately eight miles from Saturday's fight night venue, a football stadium that will be filled by 50,000 fans.

Since Alvarez - a four-weight champion - last fought in Mexico, he has competed 22 times, won world titles in three more divisions and become the world's fifth-highest paid athlete.

"As the face of boxing worldwide, many countries wanted to stage Saul's next fight but him and [trainer] Eddy Reynoso said it must be Guadalajara," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"Get ready for a night of history. Get ready for one of the best atmospheres you have ever seen in boxing."

Alvarez - who turned professional aged just 15 - has won 58 fights, with two draws and two defeats.

A win for Ryder, who has lost five of his 37 bouts - would be considered one of the greatest upsets in recent boxing history, but Alvarez is not taking the 34-year-old underdog lightly.

"I don't want to be so confident because this is boxing. He's a dangerous fighter because he has nothing to lose," he said.

"He's a southpaw. He's coming hungry but I'm the best fighter."

A scramble to hear from a great - plus a world record presentation

Alvarez and his six brothers were awarded a Guinness World Record certificate for fighting on the same card in 2008

The strapline 'the King is coming home' was etched on the centre of the backdrop at the news conference, while bright multicoloured spotlights beamed across the room as media and special guests jostled for seats closest to the top table.

With his partner and young daughter in tow, Alvarez made a low-key entrance via a side door of the conference room, as broadcasters - mainly from Latin America - scrambled towards the champion.

This was strictly a media event, but that did not deter a few Alvarez fans from, unsuccessfully, attempting to blag and bypass security in the chance of catching a glimpse of their hero.

Nor did it stop some Mexican media from whooping and cheering Alvarez as he took his seat.

Alvarez was joined by his six brothers, all former boxers. They lined up in front of table, obscuring the view of Ryder and his team.

One brother briefly stumbled off the stage, before - in what may well be a boxing news conference first - a representative from Guinness World Records took to the lectern and presented the siblings with a certificate to honour a 2008 boxing event when all seven fought on the same card on the same night.

That wasn't the only family moment - as Alvarez's young daughter kept jumping on stage to sit with her dad while he answered questions.

The news conference was a celebration of Alvarez - so such theatre was to be expected and emphasises just how big an event this is to Mexican fans.

Ryder not feeling the pressure

As all this played out, Ryder watched on and at times shared a joke with trainer Tony Sims. He has an opportunity to spoil the biggest party Mexican boxing has seen in a very long time.

"I don't feel like there's any real pressure on me," he told BBC Sport.

"It's Canelo's first time back in Mexico in nearly 12 years. I think he needs this to get back and win the hearts of the Mexicans and show he is a true Mexican fighter."

Ryder earned his mandatory crack at Alvarez by becoming the WBO number one challenger. He beat fellow Briton Zach Parker for the interim title in November in his last outing.

In 2019, Ryder challenged Liverpool's Callum Smith for the WBA belt and was unfortunate not to be awarded a points decision.

As the prospect of a contest with Alvarez had become more likely, Ryder attended the Mexican's past few fights to scope him out.

He said: "It's easy to say that everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face.

"But I will just do what I do best, sticking to the game plan me and Tony have worked on and executing it to perfection."