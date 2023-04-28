Roni Dean has been working with trainer Graham Everett (far left) in the build-up to her professional debut

Norfolk boxer Roni Dean says she wants to "stamp her mark" on the sport as she prepares for her professional debut at York Hall on Friday.

Dean fights experienced Slovakian Klaudia Ferenczi, 30, over six rounds at the iconic venue in east London.

"I want to be a world champion," Dean, who originally intended to turn pro a year ago, told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It's been a long time coming and I can't wait - it will be good to get in there."

"Last year I had a few things - a wrist injury and a few other hurdles so it was quite frustrating," she said.

Dean, a finalist at the England National Amateur Championships in December 2021, said the delay to her professional plans was just "part of the sport" and had not dimmed her hunger to make a memorable impression.

"I'm ready more than ever to get in there and stamp my mark on boxing."

Dean, who coaches at her hometown boxing club in Thetford, is training in Norfolk with Graham Everett - who himself counts ex-British champions Liam Walsh and his twin brother Ryan, and Sam Sexton, among his former pupils.

"It's been class," Dean, 28, said. "We're just tightening things up. That's what Graham's done. When I look at videos from a year ago there's so many more head movements now, my shots are crisper, timing's better.

"It's done me really good coming here in the last year."

Dean 'buzzing' at prospect of emulating cousin

Dean will take her first professional steps at perhaps the most famous domestic boxing venue, at York Hall, and the memory of watching her cousin Rocky Dean, a former national champion and British title challenger, fight there makes her own debut feel particularly special.

"It's unreal. It's iconic. My cousin boxed there and growing up it stuck in my head and I really, really wanted to box there. So I'm buzzing for it," Dean said.

"I think a lot of people looked up to him. He took a big following with him. Thetford always got behind him and hopefully they'll get behind me the same way."

When she does step into the ring on Friday for her bantamweight contest, Dean says the girls she trains will also be firmly in her mind, adding it's "a beautiful thing" to be able to inspire the next generation of fighters.

"My dream is to get a belt and world title and take it back to the amateur gym in Thetford, and show it to all the kids there and show them they can do it too.

"That would mean a lot to me."