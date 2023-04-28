Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas will defend her WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring magazine light-middleweight titles on 17 June in Manchester.

Jonas, 38, will fight on the undercard of Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr at the AO Arena.

Jonas, whose opponent is yet to be announced, was one of the standout British fighters in 2022, winning three world titles in just nine months.

She is undefeated since moving up in weight, with four wins in a row.

She stopped Chris Namus in February last year to claim her first world title and then defeated rival champions Patricia Berghult and Marie-Eve Dicaire in September and November.

Jonas became the first woman to be awarded the British Boxing Board of Control's Fighter of the Year accolade.

The Liverpudlian's addition means there will be two world title fights in Manchester, with Briton Savannah Marshall set to challenge undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Mark Heffron is also set to fight on the undercard, defending his super-middleweight title against Zak Chelli.