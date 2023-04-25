Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sunny Edwards signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom in March

Britain's Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF world flyweight title against Andres Campos at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday, 10 June.

Edwards has won all 19 of his professional fights and will make his first appearance after signing for Matchroom promotions in March.

Chilean Campos is seventh in the IBF rankings and has won his 15 bouts.

Nina Hughes will also defend her WBA bantamweight crown against fellow Brit Shannon Courtenay.

"Campos has been calling for a fight with me for a couple years now since I've been champion, which is strange to me," said Edwards.

"So, now I'm gonna cook him like sweet chilli and send him back packing with his tail between his legs."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Cherneka Johnson will defend her IBF super-bantamweight title against Britain's Ellie Scotney.

On a busy undercard, Youssef Khoumari and Reece Bellotti will also meet in an eliminator for the British super-featherweight title.