Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall have both lost to Claressa Shields

Savannah Marshall is focused on winning another world title as she moves up in weight to face undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall, 31, fights on 17 June for the first time since losing her WBO middleweight belt and undefeated record to Claressa Shields in October.

The Briton says the loss to Shields helped her spot "faults" in her game.

"I want to be world champion again, this is what it's all about," she said.

"It's about learning. I learned a lot about myself. It's definitely made me stronger.

"I'd never been beaten in a pro ring before so you see faults that you'd never seen previously."

Crews-Dezurn, 35, and Marshall each have just one defeat on their records - and both to the same fighter, Shields.

Marshall and Shields made history as the first female fighters to headline at the O2 Arena in one of the biggest bouts of 2022.

Discussions to stage an immediate rematch were unsuccessful and Marshall says she wants to move on from the rivalry, even if they do potentially fight again in the future.

"At the time it was amazing but now for me, nothing lasts forever," she said.

"It's all about being in this moment in time, here and now. Now it's Franchon, it's all about Franchon.

"Claressa has been and gone, I can't hold on to that."

Marshall has 10 knockouts in 12 wins, but is moving up a division to face Crews-Dezurn in a co-main event alongside the rematch between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr.

'I need to avenge loss' Eubank Jr & Smith prepare for rematch

The American has eight wins and two knockouts in her career. Just as she did with Shields, Marshall knows Crews-Dezurn from the amateurs.

Marshall is confident she can overcome the reigning champion, but says she needs to use her boxing skills rather than relying on her knockout power.

"There were other routes there for me. Take an eight-rounder, take a lazy fight and build up my confidence. But I'm not interested," Marshall said.

"I train hard so how can I put the amount of effort I have for previous fights to box someone I know basically I'm going to beat?

"[Crews-Dezurn is] seen as being very unorthodox, kind of novicey - but she's not.

"She's very experienced, she knows what she's doing. She's made her skills work for her. I'm expecting a tough night.

"She's world champion for a reason and she's going to do everything possible to keep hold of them belts.

"For me, it's about using my skills, my boxing brain and putting on a good display of boxing."