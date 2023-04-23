Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says "superstar" Joe Cordina can unify the super-featherweight division and has promised bigger nights of boxing ahead in Wales.

Cordina regained the title he was stripped of due to injury with a split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Hearn said Cordina was "carrying Welsh boxing on his shoulders," before he won a superb fight against Rakhimov.

"That win cements Joe as the world's best 130lbs fighter," Hearn said.

"I said that Joe was the only chance Wales had of continuing to have big-time boxing coming back and that was an unbelievable atmosphere.

"Now it is on to the next step. It is time to move on, to bigger arenas, bigger stadiums and bigger fights.

"You don't see this in boxing, beating world champions in successive fights with the knockout of the year and now a fight of the year contender.

"From a legacy point of view and a financial point of view, now is the time to push on."

Cordina was pushed to his limits by Rakhimov, as the Welshman returned to the ring for the first time in 10 months since he initially won the world title with a second round KO of Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June.

The 31-year old was stripped of his title due to hand surgery, but reclaimed it in a sensational contest with Rakhimov who showed the fortitude of a champion despite being floored by a left hook in the second round.

Cordina took the split-decision 111-116, 115-112 and 114-113 on the cards in a contest that saw over 1300 shots thrown.

Eddie Hearn has suggested the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Arms Park and the Principality Stadium as future fight venues for Joe Cordina

'Joe Cordina is the marquee name at 130lbs'

Hearn, who has promoted Cordina since the former European gold medal winner turned professional, believes the decorated amateur can now look to establish himself as the dominant force in the super-featherweight division.

Former WBO and WBC champion Shakur Stevenson has moved up to lightweight and Hearn wants to see Cordina fight some of the other champions.

"There are obtainable unification fights out there now the division is not all about Shakur Stevenson," Hearn told BBC Sport Wales.

"When Joe beat Ogawa we were talking about a unification fight with Shakur Stevenson.

"He isn't there now, but the goal remains the same.

"Joe wants belts and I'd love to see him have a crack at being undisputed one day.

"I have always liked the WBC championship, I think O'Shaquie Foster is a good fighter, he's getting on, but he's good.

"But honestly, I would match Joe with any of the current champions. There is no marquee name in the division other than Joe Cordina right now."

Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO champion and Hector Luis Garcia holds the WBA title.

"If Cardiff continues to back Joe Cordina, we can get those champions over for unification fights, that won't be a problem... I would love to bring the champions here if I can," added Hearn.

"But we can't do it at the arena, it is a great arena, great atmosphere, but we have outgrown it, it has to be in a stadium.

"If the country doesn't get behind Joe Cordina when we make our move to bigger venues I don't know what more we can do, because he should be a national hero for his last two fights.

"Joe is a superstar. He's the biggest Welsh boxing star since Joe Calzaghe. He's a world class fighter and can be a superstar."

Joe Cordina is now 16-0 after his split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

'I have my life back'

Cordina said he was proud to have won his toughest fight to date.

The 31-year old admitted to thinking about quitting the sport as he endured "dark days" over the past few months and he has a large scar on his right hand as a reminder.

"It was my hardest fight for sure and I knew it would be," he said.

"I had a few questions asked of me and I answered them.

"I was surprised by the scoring. The judge who had me losing by five rounds, I don't know what he was thinking.

"A lot of his shots were hitting my arms, my gloves, my shots were cleaner.

"I feel I have got my life back, winning the title I never lost. I sacrifice a lot, being away from my wife and three kids, but everything I do is about securing their future.

"It is hard being away, but the sacrifices have paid off because now I am a two-time world champion."