Sandy Ryan was a decorated amateur boxer, winning Commonwealth Games gold and World Championship silver medals

Sandy Ryan captured the vacant WBO welterweight title as she secured a wide points win over Marie Pier Houle.

Ryan simply had too much for Canadian Houle as her precision and power saw her control the contest in Cardiff.

The former Team GB amateur fighter from Derby could not secure a stoppage but was a wide victor on the judges' cards.

Ryan, 29, only turned professional in 2021 and can now celebrate becoming a world champion in only her seventh fight in the paid ranks.

Ryan's fast track to the world level included a setback when she lost via split decision to Erica Farias, but after winning the rematch she powered to a points win over three-weight world champion Anahi Sanchez.

Houle, 32, came into this contest undefeated in 10 fights as a professional, but had been warned by Ryan in the build-up to the fight that she was stepping up in class.

Ryan began to open up opportunities behind her jab around the fourth round and rocked Houle with a quick combination of shots in round six.

The Canadian continued to try and apply pressure, but Ryan's quality was evident as she landed some thumping body shots in the later sessions, with Houle showing courage to take the contest the distance.

However, Ryan was not to be denied, deservedly winning 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 to become the UK's ninth current world champion.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Zelfa Barrett overcame Jason Sanchez as he got back to winning ways after losing to Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in November.

Barrett had Sanchez down in the fifth after rocking him with a right hand, but had to settle for a wide victory on the judges' cards 116-111, 119-108 and 118-110 to claim the WBA Continental super-featherweight title.

Barrett could now be matched as Joe Cordina's next opponent.

Gavin Gwynne has won 17 of his 20 professional contests

Welsh fighters get chance to shine

Trelewis overcame Newport as Gavin Gwynne successfully defended his British lightweight title against Craig Woodruff via a fifth-round stoppage.

The duo fought to an extremely entertaining draw in Bolton in September and the rematch was the most anticipated all-Welsh fight since Gavin Rees' retirement fight against Gary Buckland almost a decade ago.

Gwynne, who had former world champion Lee Selby as part of his corner-team alongside Tony Borg and Bill Reynolds was again suckered into a war of attrition by Woodruff with most of the fight seeing the fighters close enough they would have fitted into a phone box.

However, a fifth-round onslaught from Gwynne that forced Woodruff on to the ropes saw the referee wave the contest off.

There were also wins for Welsh fighters Brandon Scott, Nathan Howells and Sammy Lee on the undercard in Cardiff.

Scott definitely enjoyed a productive week, impressing promoter Eddie Hearn by turning up to an open workout dressed as Spider-Man, to the weigh-in as Super-Man and he entered the ring dressed as Cobra Kai.

Hearn indicated he would look to sign Scott - trained by former world champion Gavin Rees - after his victory maintained his undefeated start to life in the paid ranks.

The undercard also saw unbeaten prospects Skye Nicolson and Jordan Thompson continue their winning ways, with Thompson securing his 15th win as he stopped Luke Watkins in round six.