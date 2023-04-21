Close menu

Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer reclaims world title against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales in Cardiff

Last updated on 2023-04-21

Wales' Joe Cordina reclaimed the IBF world super-featherweight title with an extremely hard-fought split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov.

Cordina, 31, was stripped of the title in October after breaking his right hand, but was able to return with a win in a front of a passionate home crowd.

Cordina, who floored Rakhimov in round two, was pushed to his limits by the champion who showed incredible heart.

However, Cordina took the decision 111-116, 115-112 and 114-113 on the cards.

"Rakhimov's meant to be the bogeyman to everyone in this division," Cordina told 5 Live afterwards.

"He's strong, he's tough but I wanted to show I can stand there and have it with him."

For Cordina, this was a night about reclaiming what he felt was rightfully his.

Having endured a 10-month absence from the ring with an injury that was career threatening, Cordina was desperate to prove he can be the dominant force in the 130lbs division.

After producing fireworks to win the title from Kenichi Ogawa in June 2022, with a knockout punch in round two that went viral on social media, Cordina was looking to make up for lost time and lost momentum.

Back in his home city, Cordina was again backed to the hilt by a capacity crowd.

Cordina and his promoter Eddie Hearn had spoken in the build-up to the fight of hopes the Cardiff fans would be raucous enough to create a spectacle.

His supporters certainly played their part, pumped up before his ring entrance as special guest Dafydd Iwan performed Yma o Hyd - which has been adopted by the Wales national football team - before an as-ever emotive rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

The louder the atmosphere got - and Cardiff is a pound-for-pound champion when it comes to singing - the calmer Cordina seemed, as he shadow-boxed and stared down his opponent.

A cautious opening round saw Cordina find some combinations and he then floored Rakhimov with a left hook to the body in round two to secure a 10-8 session as Rakhimov stumbled back to his corner.

The champion showed his toughness as he did what Ogawa could not, shrugging off a second-round knockdown and coming back at Cordina who never got things his own way.

In round five, Cordina was buzzed by a tremendous right jab to the head from the champion, who was clearly not ready to relinquish his title easily.

Rakhimov was always in the fight, and hurt Cordina again in the 10th round as the two fighters produced a relentless and exciting fight.

Je Cordina follows in the footsteps of Joe Calzaghe and Nathan Cleverly in being a two-time world champion

Repaired hand stands up to toughest test

For Cordina, this was a first fight since major hand surgery.

The 31-year old admitted to some dark days and self-doubt over the past few months and by comparison to his stunning victory over Ogawa, he started cautiously - though some fast combinations towards the end of the first round showed confidence in his surgically-repaired hand.

Cordina stated he could not worry about re-damaging his hand against Rakhimov, but also acknowledged his worst performance since turning professional was against Faroukh Kourbanov in 2021 after a lengthy lay-off from a hand injury.

Cordina knew he had no room for any ring-rust against an aggressive, front-foot fighter in Rakhimov, especially as the Tajikistan fighter had previously seen 14 of his 17 victories come inside the distance.

Rakhimov came as advertised, never taking a backward step, but Cordina's faster footwork allowed him to open up the angles to find some telling shots.

A powerful jab from Cordina caused significant swelling to Rakhimov's left eye in round six as the Welshman began to find ways through the champion's defence with three big unanswered right hands.

Cordina wants unification fights next

The swelling Rakhimov endured meant Cordina landed the cleaner shots in the final rounds, though Rakhimov showed his credentials as he kept coming and coming at Cordina, even with his left eye badly swollen.

In terms of sheer will and work-rate, Cordina struggled to match Rakhimov in the latter stages, but still managed to find some telling shots. Over 1300 shots in total were thrown over 12, relentless rounds.

Both fighters raised their arms and took the congratulations of their corners at the final bell, but it was Cordina who took the title and the plaudits after a fantastic fight, winning by the narrowest of margins on the judges' cards to give Welsh boxing a huge boost.

"He is a tough fighter but I felt no-one could beat me tonight," Cordina said.

"He caught me with good shots, I'm fit, have been grafting and there's no way he would beat me, no chance.

"It was hard, I got through it. I know how tough I am."

  • Comment posted by Paul Gronow, today at 00:32

    It’s a joke how we can still be worried about score cards in the 21st century.

    Superb, tough battle from two excellent boxers, I think the right man won but was made to work for it for sure.

    Just as it should be for a World title.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 00:21

    Great fight. The knockdown won it for him. 111-116! Another inexplicable card. It was close and that judge should be sent back to judges school.

  • Comment posted by mww, today at 00:20

    Great contest, but too many fights are being marred by dodgy scoring. Congratulations Joe - Navarrate or Foster next?

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 00:19

    11-116 ----- and that after a 10-8 knock down round - so Cordina only won 3 rounds? He certainly won round 2 10-8..... this has to be investigated

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 00:09

    Another week after the Zhang v Joyce fight and another odd ref score.

    We need to see these scores after every round, easy to forget at the end of 12 rounds.

    Da iawn Joe, deserves all the accolades

  • Comment posted by Kaz, today at 00:09

    116-111 is the reason boxing needs to be evolved, if either one won it by a round or two fine, but to have Rhakimov winning 9 rounds is a disgrace, and people think Footballs VAR is bad. Joe was fantastic and great boxing skills, Rhakmov clearly a warrior. Great fight.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 00:09

    I scored it 7-5 to Rakhimov - so 114-113 with the knockdown. The fight was no way 116-111. Rakhimov did do a lot of the work but Joe threw more potent punches. A great fight, both fighters deserved a lot of credit.

  • Comment posted by Nimrod, today at 00:08

    What a fight. Awesome job by Joe 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by DPiddy, today at 00:07

    Great win for JC. Took his foot off the gas for a few rounds and let the champ back in it. Still won it my card by a couple. Rhakimov could have had a point deducted for use of the head too.

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 00:07

    looked like a hard fight. Was surprised how weak Cordina was. Any half decent fighter would have stopped Rakhimov . I think a draw would have also been a fair result. Cordina is a decent fighter but his power is poor and his punch combinations are also poor - just a one-two and thats it, or an uppercut followed by another uppercut then a 3rd uppercut. Obviously not the brightest fighter

  • Comment posted by fumanstu, today at 00:01

    Great fight, but the judge who scored it 116-111 is another disgrace, as usual, look at his face judge, yes there was work rate from rhakimov, but Cordina schooled him, with that jab down the pipe from low and upper cuts, classy, great lateral movement, super impressive, top quality boxing , take a bow Joe

  • Comment posted by Shimmy White, at 23:59 22 Apr

    111-116........... Check that mans bank account.

    • Reply posted by WJB, today at 00:04

      WJB replied:
      Too right Joe won it and it was very close how that judge cane up with that score is astonishing ?

