Joe Cordina (R) held the IBF title last year before injury forced him to vacate

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov v Joe Cordina Venue: Cardiff International Arena Date: Saturday, 22 April

Joe Cordina bids to become a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion when he takes on Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff on Saturday.

Cordina, 31, was forced to vacate the title last year because of injury and Tajikistani fighter Rakhimov won the belt in his absence thanks to a stoppage win over Manchester's Zelfa Barrett.

Both fighters are undefeated in their pro careers, although Rakhimov did fight American Joseph Diaz to a draw in 2021.

Cordina will have home support behind him once again and is the favourite to reclaim his belt against 28-year-old Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena .

Can Cordina become a two-time world champion or will Rakhimov break British hearts once again?

The fight will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, while the BBC Sport website will have a live text commentary page from 21:00 BST, featuring all the build-up and undercard action.

Here are predictions from the fighters and other big names from the world of boxing.

Challenger Joe Cordina: "You have to have a little bit more than just that to beat me. I'm a little bit better than him in all the boxes. I believe I've got a very good boxing brain. My ring IQ is second to none. My footwork is a different level. I'm good on the inside, I can fight up close. I can fight going backwards. I can pretty much do it all."

IBF champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov: "I have the greatest coach in Freddie Roach. We know the key to victory and we will prove it on Saturday. We won't tell the key, we will show it on Saturday."

Cordina's promoter Eddie Hearn: "I am taking Joe Cordina to win by stoppage between rounds six and nine. Fingers crossed. That's how I think it will go."

5 Live analyst Steve Bunce: "The crowd aren't going to get to Cordina, he's going to suck it in and breath it in and love every second. My one fear is that Joe needs to stay relatively calm and be fluid and I think he will do that. I agree with Eddie Hearn, I think we might see something close to that amazing knock-out against Kenichi Ogawa."

Former light-middleweight champion Hannah Rankin: "I'm going for a late stoppage from Cordina. I think Rakhimov is strong, but Cordina's the better boxer and could force a stoppage in the later rounds."

Retired multiple-weight world champion Joe Calzaghe: "I think Cordina just has a level he can get to that is above Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. I think he can win by stoppage in the later rounds, around round nine. Styles make fights and I think Joe is more talented and Rakhimov, although he's tough, the way he fights could suit Joe."

Rakhimov's coach Freddie Roach: "The more you get booed the more it motivates you. I'm not impressed by Cordina's speed and he's slow to make his shots. Rakhimov is stronger and he will tag him and then win by KO."

Retired former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli: "I think it's a really hard fight for Cordina, harder than Ogawa. Rakhimov is a really good fighter, he showed against Barrett he has the ability to just keep coming. Joe cannot stand still, it's a hard, hard fight for him, but a fight I am looking forward to. I think Joe wins but in a hard, hard fight."

Former super-featherweight IBF title challenger Zelfa Barrett: "I believe Cordina had the right time to prepare for him and the right tactics. I believe Cordina can beat him."

Cordina's trainer Tony Sims: "We know it's going to be a really hard fight, Rakhimov is a really good fighter. He's tough, a southpaw. But Joe mentally and physically, is ready to go. I believe in Cordina. His boxing IQ is second to none."

BBC Radio 5 Live analyst Barry Jones: "Cordina will have his moments, but I think Rakhimov will be a lot better than he was against Barrett as he knows he is in with a better fighter. Cordina will be smart and will stick to the gameplan. If the opportunities don't come I think he will use his boxing IQ. It will be a tough fight, but I think Joe will win by a wide points' decision.""

Retired boxer Gary Lockett: "When someone is aggressive, the manner of that aggression is important and for me with Rakhimov, he leaves lots and lots of openings. I think Cordina and Sims will have been working on that. Cordina is a fantastic counter-puncher and I back him to find those openings. Cordina will win, probably by stoppage in the later rounds."