Conor Benn has not fought since April 2022

UK Anti-Doping has confirmed Conor Benn was provisionally suspended from sport on 15 March.

Benn, 26, failed two voluntary drug tests last year, testing positive for female fertility drug clomifene on both occasions.

After Benn refused to comment on reports of a potential ban earlier this week, Ukad said it had charged him on 3 April with a doping violation.

Benn said he "remains free to fight outside the UK".

Doping investigations are confidential until a final conclusion is reached, but Ukad has released a statement following Benn's own comments on the issue earlier this week.

"Ukad confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by Ukad on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK anti-doping rules," a statement read.

"Whilst provisionally suspended, Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping code-compliant sport."

Benn does not currently hold a British boxing licence, having given it up after testing positive.

That does not affect Ukad or the British Boxing Board of Control's remit in suspending the welterweight.

The BBBofC can only ask other governing bodies not to sanction Benn to fight abroad.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said it would object to Benn fighting outside the UK and reject permission requests from licence holders to fight Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr was in talks to reschedule his fight with Benn this summer, but ultimately walked away from negotiations because of the BBBofC's position.

Benn is undefeated in his professional career and has repeatedly said he is innocent of intentionally doping.

"I can't comment on anything to do with Ukad other than to say that I am in touch with them," Benn said on social media on Tuesday.

"Someone at the BBBoC or Ukad obviously wanted to create a headline, unlike the [Amir] Khan case where it was kept quiet for 14 months but this is nothing new."

Khan received a two-year doping ban earlier this month having tested positive for banned substance ostarine after his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The former world champion was cleared of intentionally doping by Ukad but strict liability means a fighter must accept a significant ban regardless of intent.

Benn faces the same strict liability issue after twice testing positive for clomifene in two separate tests administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

Clomifene is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.