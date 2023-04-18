Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn has not fought since April 2022

Boxer Conor Benn says he cannot comment on reports he has been provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping.

Benn, 26, failed two voluntary drug tests last year and Ukad and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC ) are investigating the results.

Boxing News magazine external-link reported Benn was "provisionally suspended" by Ukad on 15 March.

Benn accused Ukad or the BBBofC of leaking the news and said he "remains free to fight outside the UK".

The Englishman does not currently hold a British boxing licence having given up it up in the wake of the doping scandal.

That does not affect Ukad or the BBBofC's remit in potentially suspending the welterweight.

The BBBofC can only ask other governing bodies not to sanction Benn to fight abroad.

General Secretary Robert Smith said the BBBofC would object to Benn fighting outside the UK and reject permission requests from licence holders to fight Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr was in talks to reschedule his fight with Benn this summer, but ultimately walked away from negotiations due to the BBBofC's position.

Benn is undefeated in his professional career and has repeatedly said he is innocent of intentionally doping.

"I can't comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them," Benn said on social media.

"Someone at the BBBoC or UKAD obviously wanted to create a headline unlike the [Amir] Khan case where it was kept quiet for 14 months but this is nothing new."

Khan received a two-year doping ban earlier this month after testing positive for banned substance ostarine after his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The former world champion was cleared of intentionally doping by Ukad but strict liability means a fighter must accept a significant ban regardless of intent.

Benn faces the same strict liability issue after twice testing positive for female fertility drug clomifene in two separate tests administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

Clomifene is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

BBC Sport have contacted Ukad and the British Boxing Board of Control for comment.